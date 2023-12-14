Tesco recalls Christmas stuffing mix over ‘possible presence of moths’

Tesco has recalled a batch of its own-brand Christmas stuffing mix due to a “possible presence of moths”.

The contamination of the 130g packs of Tesco Finest Apple & Cranberry Stuffing Mix makes them “unfit for human consumption”, the retailer warned.

The affected batch has a “best before end” date of September 2024.

Customers should return the product for a full refund, and do not need the receipt, the supermarket giant said.

Tesco apologised to customers and said: “We are recalling a single batch of Tesco Finest Apple & Cranberry Stuffing Mix due to the possible presence of moths, which makes the product unfit for human consumption.”

The Food Standards Agency said: “If you have bought the above product do not eat it.

“Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

“For further details, please contact Tesco Customer Services on 0800 505 555.”

It is understood the moths may have got into the stuffing mix through one of the raw ingredients.