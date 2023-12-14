FTSE and pound climb despite Bank of England caution over rate cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE and pound climb despite Bank of England caution over rate cuts

By Press Association
(Yui Mok/PA)
(Yui Mok/PA)

The FTSE 100 has climbed to its highest level for almost two months, despite caution from the Bank of England over expectations that interest rates will be slashed next year.

Europe’s top markets surged in early trading after they took their cues from the Federal Reserve meeting in the US on Wednesday.

The Fed held rates again but traders were most interested by the fact rate setters were pricing in at least three reductions to borrowing costs next year.

However, unchanged rates from the Bank of England and European Central Bank on Thursday pared back these gains.

Sentiment was partly stifled by the Bank of England’s message that “monetary policy is likely to need to be restrictive for an extended period of time”.

London’s top index moved 1.33%, or 100.54 points, higher to finish at 7,648.98.

The Dax index was 0.08% lower for the day at the close and the Cac 40 closed up 0.66%.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “Wednesday night’s Fed interest rate pivot saw a strong start to the day with the Dax and Cac 40 trading up to new record highs, as yields fell sharply across the board.

“These strong gains appear to have run out of steam in the afternoon session, after the ECB and Bank of England pushed back on following a similar rate cut outlook, with the Dax finishing the session lower.

“The FTSE 100, on the other hand, has managed to dodge some of this pushback helped in some part by the sharp falls in yields which are helping to provide a lift to the commercial real estate and housing sector.”

The main US markets followed Wednesday’s rally with modest gains.

The pound was a notable beneficiary of the Bank of England and governor Andrew Bailey’s hawkish tones, with sterling lifting to its highest against the dollar since August.

The pound was up 1.19% at 1.277 US dollars and was 0.11% higher at 1.161 euros at market close in London.

In company news, shares in Currys made strong gains despite the electrical retailer posting a fall in sales.

The firm finished 4.72p higher at 50p after it sharply cut its pre-tax losses from £548 million last year to £46 million this year.

Gambling firm Entain increased in value again on Thursday, continuing positivity after the departure of its boss Jette Nygaard-Andersen on Wednesday.

The Ladbrokes and Coral parent firm climbed by 73.4p to 920p after Corvex Management revealed it had bought a 4.4% stake.

Ocado had a positive session, with shares rising by 74.8p to 718.6p at the retail technology firm after analysts at Goldman Sachs pointed towards growth potential away from its core food sector.

Elsewhere, the price of a barrel of Brent crude rose by 3.6% to 76.93 US dollars (£60.22) as markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Ocado, up 74.8p to 718.6p, Ashtead, up 506p to 5,486p, Entain, up 73.4p to 920p, Croda, up 369p to 5,132p, and Anglo American, up 125.2p to 1,795.4p.

The biggest fallers were Relx, down 106p to 3,063p, Admiral Group, down 84p to 2,672p, AB Foods, down 51p to 2,390p, Severn Trent, down 51p to 2,650p, and BAE Systems, down 20p to 1,046p.