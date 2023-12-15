NatWest says no evidence of discrimination in Coutts bank account closures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

NatWest says no evidence of discrimination in Coutts bank account closures

By Press Association
NatWest Group has said there is no evidence of discrimination (Yui Mok/PA)
NatWest Group has said there is no evidence of discrimination due to political views in Coutts’ decision to close customer accounts, an independent review of the bank found.

Coutts closed about 900 accounts over a two-year period, including those of politicians known as politically exposed persons (PEPs), and not including inactive accounts or customers initiating the closure.

NatWest, which owns Coutts, said lawyers at Travers Smith analysed 84 account closures in the two years to July 28, about a 10% sample of all the relevant cases in that time.

The report found that decision-making was appropriate and consistent with industry standards, and that there was no evidence of discrimination due to political views or affiliations, or any other protected characteristic.

However, Coutts said it recognises there are “lessons to be learned” from the way it communicates with customers.

The investigation was launched in July after former Ukip leader Nigel Farage said the high-net-worth bank unfairly closed his account because it did not agree with his political views.

The first phase of the review found that the bank showed “serious failings” in its treatment of Mr Farage, but that the decision to shut his account was lawful and predominately commercial.

Mohammad Syed, chief executive of Coutts, said: “Although Travers Smith confirm that, in general, decisions were appropriate and that there was no evidence of discrimination, it is clear there are lessons to be learned.

“This report reaffirms that there were a number of shortcomings in our approach to account closures at Coutts and, in particular, in the quality and consistency of our communications.

“The experience of some of our customers fell short of what they should expect and we apologise to them.

“We are committed to implementing all of the recommendations made by Travers Smith, including comprehensively reviewing and updating exit and communication processes, so that we deliver a better, more consistent experience for all our customers.”