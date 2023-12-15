Watchdog to investigate mattress firm Simba over pricing tactics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watchdog to investigate mattress firm Simba over pricing tactics

By Press Association
Mattress and bedding firm Simba is being investigated by the consumer watchdog over pricing (Amazon/Simba/PA)
The competition regulator has launched a probe into mattress seller Simba Sleep amid concerns its could be misleading shoppers with price reduction claims.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it will examine whether the firm has “misled consumers about price reductions and put unfair pressure on consumers to make quick purchases”.

It comes after the watchdog called on firms earlier this year to stop using sales practices which could break consumer laws by putting “undue pressure” on potential shoppers.

The CMA said on Friday that the probe will focus on claims by Simba related to the extent of price reductions on its mattresses and other products.

It will also look at the use of selling tactics such as countdown times which the regulator claimed “may mislead consumers on the availability of special offers”.

In July, the CMA called on bed-in-a-box brand Emma Sleep to change its online sales practices or face potential court action, amid concerns over potential pressure selling.

Last month, it also asked online deals website Wowcher to stop using pressure selling tactics “to avoid the risk of court action”.

Sarah Cardell, chief executive of the CMA, said: “Discounts are a great way for firms to attract customers, but they must represent a real saving.

“We’re concerned that firms in the mattress sector and perhaps more widely could be using price reduction claims in a way that could mislead shoppers.

“We’ve given Simba Sleep notice that we have launched a consumer investigation into its potentially misleading sales practices.

“Other companies in the mattress sector and across the online economy should take the opportunity to look at their own practices to ensure the way they do business stays within the law.”