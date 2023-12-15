FTSE recoils as interest rate cut speculation dampened

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE recoils as interest rate cut speculation dampened

By Press Association
London stocks finished lower on Friday (Yui Mok/PA)
London stocks finished lower on Friday (Yui Mok/PA)

London’s markets took a step back on Friday amid cooling expectations over the potential for rate cuts in the coming months and weakness for pharmaceutical firms.

It came after the FTSE 100 had risen to an almost two-month high on Thursday amid dovish projections from the US Federal Reserve, after it had held interest rates.

More cautious statements from the Bank of England and European central bank had already tempered expectations for significant cuts to borrowing costs before the New York Fed sought to deflate excited traders further on Friday.

London’s top index moved 0.95%, or 72.62 points, lower to finish at 7,576.36.

Elsewhere in Europe, the Dax index was flat for the day at the close and the Cac 40 closed up 0.28%.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “After the euphoria of the Powell pivot party on Wednesday we got a wake-up call from New York Fed president John Williams when he pushed back on market expectations of a March rate cut, saying it was premature to be even considering anything like that.

“European markets had already been struggling for gains even before Williams’ comments, with the FTSE 100 already in negative territory, with the Dax soon following suit in the wake of those remarks.

“The main drag on the UK index has been in the pharmaceutical sector after US Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren fired a broadside at GSK, AstraZeneca, AbbVie and other drugs companies over what she termed their abuse of patent lockups.”

Stateside, the main US markets were mixed as the S&P 500 dipped slightly due to easing rate expectations.

Meanwhile, sterling lost ground against a strong dollar but was up on the euro, after the the Eurozone was dragged by weak flash PMI economic data for December.

The pound was down 0.4% at 1.271 US dollars but was 0.4% higher at 1.165 euros at market close in London.

Nicola Sturgeon visit to GlaxoSmithKline
Shares in GSK finished lower on Friday (Andy Buchanan/PA)

In company news, GSK (GlaxoSmithKline) and AstraZeneca were in the red at the close after Dame Elizabeth Warren and Pramila Jayapal reportedly accused the drugs firms over using sham patents to drive prices higher.

In letters to the firms, the US politicians urged them to abandon “improperly or inaccurately” listed patents.

Shares in GSK fell 42.6p to 1,419.2p, while AstraZeneca fell 282p to 10,186p.

Shares in Trainline were at full steam on Friday after plans for a Government-backed online train ticket retailer were axed.

The Department for Transport first announced plans, which included a new website and app to sell tickets, in May 2021, which sent Trainline shares down by around a quarter at the time.

On Friday they rebounded, climbing 32.2p to 316.4p.

The price of oil edged marginally lower but still registered its first weekly gain for seven weeks.

A barrel of Brent crude dropped by 0.22% to 76.41 US dollars (£60.16) as markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Spirax-Sarco, up 265p to 10,300p, DS Smith, up 7.3p to 309.6p, Entain, up 18.6p to 938.6p, Anglo American, up 28.6p to 1,824p, and Glencore, up 7.1p to 460.85p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were St James’s Place, down 33.4p to 677.6p, Auto Trader, down 33.4p to 697.2p, Hargreaves Lansdown, down 27.6p to 720.6p, Smith & Nephew, down 37.5p to 1,044.5p, and Rolls-Royce, down 9.9p to 290.1p.