Italy topples Bulgaria to offer Europe’s lowest ski-resort prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Italy topples Bulgaria to offer Europe’s lowest ski-resort prices

By Press Association
Italy has overtaken Bulgaria as Europe’s cheapest ski destination, according to a new report (Alamy/PA)
Italy has overtaken Bulgaria as Europe’s cheapest ski destination, according to a new report (Alamy/PA)

Bulgaria has lost its position as Europe’s cheapest ski destination for UK tourists, according to a new report.

Bardonecchia in Italy has overtaken the Bulgarian resorts of Borovets and Bansko to claim top spot in the annual value-for-money analysis of ski holidays by Post Office Travel Money and Crystal Ski Holidays.

Researchers assessed the cost of ski passes, equipment hire and tuition, plus lunch and drinks on the slopes, in 36 European locations.

Prices in Bardonecchia are up just 1.4% from last year.

That compares with second-ranked Borovets (up 8.2%), while Bansko fell to sixth place after an 18.1% rise driven by increased ski school costs.

Prices have fallen in nine of the 31 resorts that were also surveyed last year, with the largest drops in France’s Les Arcs and Switzerland’s Wengen, which are both 5.5% cheaper.

The most expensive resort was Zermatt, Switzerland, where prices are more than double those in Bardonecchia.

Laura Plunkett, head of Post Office Travel Money, said: “Many parents taking their children skiing will want them to attend ski school and the cost of this can add considerably to a ski holiday.

“Before choosing a ski resort it will therefore make sense to check our barometer to compare tuition costs.

“Prices have rocketed in Bansko, adding significantly to the family budget, while resorts like Jahorina (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Passo Tonale (Italy) and Geilo (Norway) are much cheaper.”

Crystal Ski Holidays managing director Chris Logan said: “With the rising cost of living, offering value for money when it comes to ski holidays is more important than ever before.

“We’re continuing to see strong demand in destinations that offer great value to bargain-conscious Brits, with Italy remaining a firm favourite for our customers.”