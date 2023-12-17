Hollywood Bowl investors eye strong profits despite cost-of-living pressure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Hollywood Bowl investors eye strong profits despite cost-of-living pressure

By Press Association
Hollywood Bowl in Thurrock, Essex (PA)
Hollywood Bowl in Thurrock, Essex (PA)

Hollywood Bowl is expected to unveil strong profits amid resilient spending from Britons still looking for leisure in their spare time.

Investors in the ten-pin bowling operator will also be looking for more information on its growth plans when it updates the market on Monday December 18.

The update, which comes amid a quiet period for the equity markets ahead of Christmas, will help shed light on consumer spending trends across the UK amid a challenging economic backdrop.

Britons have seen households’ budgets squeezed by soaring energy prices, higher food bills and rising mortgage rates over the past year.

Hollywood Bowl financialks
Hollywood Bowl will provide its annual figures on Monday (Hollywood Bowl/PA)

However, in its previous update in October, Hollywood Bowl said customer demand was still positive as many families prioritised leisure spending.

As a result, on Monday it is expected to confirm revenues of around £215 million for the year to September, up 11% year-on-year.

It has indicated that earnings for the full year will surpass previous expectations due to the strong growth, which has been buoyed by its Canadian operation.

Analysts at Numis have forecast it will reveal earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of £63 million for the year.

Numis also said the company is likely to benefit from an “encouraging” pipeline of new sites in the coming year, with plans for a further 15 UK sites over the next three years.

The update also comes weeks after key rival Ten Entertainment agreed a £287 million takeover deal by Neon Buyer, a subsidiary of US private equity firm Trive Capital.

Shares in Hollywood Bowl ticked slightly higher as a result of the move, taking them towards their highest level since the pandemic hit in February 2020.

The uplift comes amid an active backdrop of dealmaking in the sector, with hospitality giant The Restaurant Group also sealing a £701 million private equity takeover in recent months.

Roberta Ciaccia at Investec, said the acquisition of Ten Entertainment supports the brokerage’s view that “the experiential entertainment space in the UK is currently undervalued”.

The analyst added: “That said, in our view Hollywood Bowl’s sites are higher quality than Ten’s in terms of location and performance – and current pipeline remains strong and visible.

“Also, Hollywood Bowl has secured a significant growth opportunity in Canada, which is already contributing to earnings but could become a much more significant component going forward.”