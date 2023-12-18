Monzo data shows spike in Netflix subscriptions after password-sharing crackdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Monzo data shows spike in Netflix subscriptions after password-sharing crackdown

By Press Association
Monzo’s yearly spending data sheds a light on the shopping habits of its more than eight million customers in Britain (Alamy/PA)
Netflix subscriptions spiked after the streaming platform cracked down on password-sharing, while the Barbie and Oppenheimer film releases saw cinema trips surge more than three-fold, new data from digital bank Monzo has shown.

Monzo’s yearly spending data sheds a light on the shopping habits of its more than eight million customers in Britain.

Spending on Netflix increased by nearly a quarter after the platform moved to squash password sharing in May, compared with the first few months of the year.

The global company introduced a cost for users who wanted to add an extra member outside of the household to their account, leading to a rise in the number of people paying for the service.

Taylor Swift
Spending at Ticketmaster surged on the day of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour pre-sale, according to data from Monzo (PA)

British cinemas enjoyed a boost around the releases of Barbie and Oppenheimer, with spending surging by 260% on July 22 when both films came out, compared with the daily average up to then.

The data also showed that people poured cash into tickets for popular live shows.

Spending at Ticketmaster jumped by 340% on February 7 when Beyonce released tickets for her Renaissance world tour, compared with the average spend during the previous seven days.

And spending rocketed by 460% on July 10 for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour pre-sale.

The “Year in Monzo” feature, similar to the Spotify Wrapped campaign, gives customers of the bank insights into their personal spending habits.

People will be able to access their own end-of-year report from 7am on Monday, which will also show whether a customer is among the top 5% of spenders on apps such as Uber and Deliveroo.

Elsewhere in the nationwide spending data, Leicester came out as the nightlife capital of the UK, with the most late-night spending on entertainment.

People in Liverpool spent more than anywhere else on late-night food between 11pm and 4am, while Londoners visited McDonald’s most frequently after dark.

Londoners also spent almost £23 million at Pret A Manger over the past year.

But McDonald’s was the top place for eating out in every place in the UK except for Sunderland and Newcastle, where people preferred Greggs.

Meanwhile, Tesco was the favourite supermarket in all regions except London, where shoppers preferred Sainsbury’s, according to Monzo customers’ spending.