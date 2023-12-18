Hollywood Bowl scores record-high sales as rainy summer boosts indoor leisure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hollywood Bowl scores record-high sales as rainy summer boosts indoor leisure

By Press Association
A rainy summer and families seeking out low-cost entertainment has boosted the performance of Hollywood Bowl (PA)

A rainy summer and families seeking out low-cost entertainment has boosted the performance of Hollywood Bowl, which revealed record high revenues over the past year.

The 10-pin bowling operator said it wants to expand to more than 130 venues across the UK and Canada by 2035.

The group revealed revenues for the year to September of £215.1 million, up by 4.5% on a like-for-like basis compared with the previous year.

It said August was its busiest ever month in the UK, with rainy weather during the peak summer period encouraging people to seek indoor activities.

People visiting its bowling alleys and entertainment venues spent more money per visit, including a 10% jump in spending on food and a 7% rise in spending on amusement machines.

But food prices on popular menu items remain at 2019 levels, it said.

The group, which runs 66 bowling centres in the UK, nine in Canada, as well as five mini-golf venues under the brand Puttstars, said consumer demand for low-cost entertainment has stayed strong as people continue to be squeezed by the higher cost of living.

A family of four can bowl at its venues for £25, the company said.

Meanwhile, pre-tax profits dipped by about 3% to £45 million.

But on an adjusted basis, which strips out certain one-off costs, earnings grew by about 11% year-on-year.

Hollywood Bowl said people have been spending more during their visits such as on amusement machines and food (Steve Parsons/PA)

Stephen Burns, the group’s chief executive, said: “This is another excellent performance for the group, achieved against an exceptionally strong prior year.

“It reflects significant customer demand, as well as the success of our customer focused strategy.

“Innovation of our offer has led to growth across all our revenue lines while keeping our prices low, with a family of four able to bowl for £25.

“We have continued to invest in and grow our estate, opening new centres in the UK and Canada where we see significant potential.”

Hollywood Bowl also revealed it could add up to 10 new venues in Canada over the next five years, and that it has a “strong pipeline” for growth for expansion including at least three new centres to open in the UK over 2024.