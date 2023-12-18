Vodafone offered to join forces with rival Iliad in Italy amid Three UK merger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Vodafone offered to join forces with rival Iliad in Italy amid Three UK merger

By Press Association
Vodafone has received an offer to merge its Italian operations with those of telecommunications firm Iliad Group (Yui Mok/PA)
Vodafone has received an offer to merge its Italian operations with those of telecommunications firm Iliad Group in a deal which values the division at £9 billion.

Iliad said joining forces in Italy would “create the most innovative telecom challenger” in the country and accelerate the rollout of fibre broadband and 5G.

The offer comes after Vodafone struck a deal to merge its UK operations with Three UK to create Britain’s biggest mobile phone network worth £15 billion.

Iliad, which provides internet and mobile services in France, Italy and Poland, revealed that it has sent a proposal to telecoms giant Vodafone inviting a merger.

Its founder and controlling shareholder is French businessman Xavier Niel who has an estimated worth of nearly seven billion US dollars (£5.5 billion), according to Forbes.

The proposal values Vodafone Italy at 10.45 billion euro (£9 billion), and Iliad Italy at 4.45 billion euro (£3.8 billion)

As part of the deal, Vodafone will gain half of the share capital of the combined group, as well as a 6.5 billion euro (£5.6 billion) cash payment and a two billion euro (£1.7 billion) shareholder loan.

Iliad said the proposed merger would help drive Italy’s digital transformation and fibre adoption, creating a combined group of five mobile network operators and more than 10 fixed broadband providers.

It also estimated the merged business would generate revenues of around 5.8 billion euro (£5 billion) and earnings of about 1.6 billion euro (£1.4 billion) for the financial year to March.

Thomas Reynaud, Iliad Group’s chief executive, said: “The market context in Italy calls for the creation of the most innovative telecom challenger, with ability to compete and create value in a competitive environment.

“We believe that the profiles and complementary expertise of Iliad and Vodafone in Italy would allow us to build a strong operator with the ability and financial strength to invest for the long term.”

UK mobile phone networks stock
The merger of Vodafone and Three’s UK operations is expected to be completed by the end of 2024 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The offer comes as Vodafone is in the middle of an overhaul which has seen it shed thousands of jobs this year.

The firm is planning to cut about 11,000 jobs across its global operations over three years as part of efforts to boost its financial performance.

Around 2,700 job cuts were completed in the latest half year, it said in November.

It also recently agreed to sell its Spanish arm for £4.4 billion, and it has previously struck deals to sell its Hungarian and Ghanaian divisions.

The mega-merger with Three UK is expected to be completed before the end of next year, despite criticism from consumer groups who have warned that the move risks raising prices and lowering service quality for customers.

Shares in Vodafone jumped by more than 6% on Monday morning.

Vodafone has not responded to the merger proposal.