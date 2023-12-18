Games Workshop finalises deal with Amazon for Warhammer films and TV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Games Workshop finalises deal with Amazon for Warhammer films and TV

By Press Association
The Nottingham company first reached an agreement in principle with Amazon Content Services (Games Workshop/PA)
Games Workshop has finalised a deal with Amazon to make films and TV series based on its Warhammer fantasy games.

The Nottingham company, which creates fantasy miniatures for tabletop games, first reached an agreement in principle with Amazon Content Services.

Games Workshop shares jumped by around 16% when the deal was first announced and lifted another 4% on Monday upon confirmation.

Games Workshop
Games Workshop first revealed the proposed deal last year (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The deal will grant Amazon exclusive TV and film rights to the company’s hit franchise Warhammer 40,000.

Amazon also holds an option to license equivalent rights for other productions in the Warhammer Fantasy universe, after the initial release of Warhammer 40,000 titles.

In a statement, the company said: “Games Workshop and Amazon will work together for a period of 12 months to agree creative guidelines for the films and television series to be developed by Amazon.

“The agreement will only proceed once the creative guidelines are mutually agreed between Games Workshop and Amazon.”

Last year, former Superman actor Henry Cavill announced his involvement in the creation of a Warhammer Cinematic Universe.

Games Workshop said it would not change its full-year financial forecasts despite the deal.

Andrew Wade, equity analyst at Jefferies, said: “There will be a 12-month period to agree creative guidelines, but we had always anticipated an extended timeline (up to three years) until 40k actually hits the screens.

“Fundamentally, we think the deal offers substantial long-term upside for Warhammer to build its global brand exposure.”