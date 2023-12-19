Sir Grayson Perry ‘freaked out’ by EDF bill as £2,500 taken from bank account

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Sir Grayson Perry ‘freaked out’ by EDF bill as £2,500 taken from bank account

By Press Association
Sir Grayson is a Turner Prize-winning artist and broadcaster (Jane Barlow/PA)
Sir Grayson is a Turner Prize-winning artist and broadcaster (Jane Barlow/PA)

Artist and broadcaster Sir Grayson Perry has described being “freaked out” by his electricity bill from energy firm EDF and revealed the firm took £2,500 from his bank account.

The 63-year-old suggested the lack of phone signal at his studio may have affected the smart meter readings that had created the bill.

Sir Grayson wrote on social media on Monday that EDF had raised his monthly electric bill from £300 to £39,000 and tried to take the amount as a direct debit from his account.

Former BBC journalist Jon Sopel said he was notified that his bill was increasing from £152 a month to £18,000.

Sir Grayson told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Tuesday: “I just suddenly out of the blue got a whole sheet of about 15 bills which added up to £39,000, and they said they were going to deduct the money by direct debit for all those bills on the same day, which was yesterday.

“I just thought it was so bizarre and I tried on Friday – I spent about three hours at least – to get some sense out of a call centre, but you know, you’re talking to a computer really.”

Sir Grayson said the bills varied between a few hundred pounds and £6,000 and described the incident as an “interesting fable of the technological age”.

He said: “They [EDF] installed a smart meter a few years ago, and I told the man who installed it there’s no phone signal here, because this is in my country studio.

“So they never had a record of how much I was using, and then when the bill comes, it’s just an estimation by a computer.”

Sir Grayson then revealed EDF had taken around £2,500 out of his bank account on Monday.

EDF said in a statement that its customers “do not need to worry” and it had not made any changes to how it processed direct debit charges.

The firm pointed to an “erroneous meter reading” as a possible explanation for unusual changes in amounts charged, and said such increases were verified through a human check.

Asked whether he could have used that much electricity, Sir Grayson said he hardly used his country studio and the bills were “much, much bigger” than those for his main studio, which he uses all the time.

Speaking about his social media post, he said: “I don’t like it particularly when celebrities or whatever use their Twitter power, but I noticed that there were a lot of people online who had the same problem and I just thought, why is it like you’re some vulnerable person and this happens to you?”

He continued: “I’m somebody who’s got a fair bit of cash or whatever but it absolutely freaked me out. It was just the injustice and complete surrealism of it.”