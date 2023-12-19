Credit card borrowing costs jump amid ‘onslaught’ of savings rate cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Credit card borrowing costs jump amid ‘onslaught’ of savings rate cuts

By Press Association
Some savings rates have been chopped, while credit card conditions have become tougher, according to Moneyfacts’ research (Peter Byrne/PA)
Some savings rates have been chopped, while credit card conditions have become tougher, according to Moneyfacts’ research (Peter Byrne/PA)

The savings market has experienced an “onslaught” of rate cuts, while borrowers looking to put some of their Christmas spending on a new credit card may find that conditions have become tougher, analysis by a financial information website indicates.

The average one-year fixed-rate bond fell to 5.13% at the start of December, from 5.36% at the start of November, marking the biggest month-on-month fall since February 2009.

And the typical easy access rate on the market fell from 3.18% at the start of November to 3.17% at the start of December – the first fall since September 2021.

Not all account types recorded rate drops. The average notice Isa rate increased to 4.22% at the start of December, from 4.09% at the start of November, marking the highest rate for this account type since November 2008 (4.91%).

The average easy access Isa rate rose month-on-month to 3.31%, from 3.29% at the start of November, to stand at its highest point since December 2008 (3.74%).

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfacts, said: “The savings market experienced an onslaught of fixed rate cuts month-on-month.”

She added: “If savers locked into a best buy fixed rate bond or Isa six months ago, then they are likely earning more as a guaranteed return than they could get with the latest deals on offer.

“As it stands, savers will find some of the best returns are on offer with building societies and challenger banks, so it’s worth keeping a close eye on the market and compare deals carefully.”

Average interest rates were based on someone having a £5,000 deposit at the start of the month.

Moneyfacts also looked at the credit card market, and found that the average purchase APR (annual percentage rate) jumped to 34.6% by the start of December – the highest rate on the website’s records going back to June 2006.

The average interest-free balance transfer term being offered on credit cards fell to 508 days in December, the lowest figure recorded since April 2015.

The typical interest-free purchase term being offered by credit card providers fell to 244 days by the start of December, down from 250 days at the start of September.

Ms Springall added: “Since the start of September, balance transfer offers have dwindled, and the average term someone will have to pay off their debts is the shortest length recorded in over eight years.

“Those borrowers who have debts incurring interest will find the average credit card purchase APR now sits at a record high of 34.6%.

“Over the past quarter, the average APR has been fuelled by a mix of interest rate rises, card fee rises, withdrawals and the size of fees on new cards launched.

“Interest rate rises should encourage borrowers to compare and switch deals, such as with a 0% balance transfer offer, but consumers must watch out for upfront balance transfer fees.”