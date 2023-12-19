Afternoon trading recovery helps London markets finish higher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Afternoon trading recovery helps London markets finish higher

By Press Association
Trading improved on Tuesday (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
Shares in London finished higher on Tuesday as they regained some ground during the afternoon session.

London’s top index edged closer towards a two-month high as it benefited from the Bank of Japan, which held firm with its ultra-loose monetary policy.

The FTSE 100 moved 0.31%, or 23.55 points higher, to finish at 7,638.03.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “It seems investors are determined to drive stocks higher in the week before Christmas, with no sign of profit taking in sight.

“Instead, stocks and indices around the globe continue to eke out more gains in the wake of the Fed’s pivot last week, a move given only greater impetus by the dovish tone of the Bank of Japan overnight.

“It is a long way off its own record highs, but at least the FTSE 100 has managed to keep moving higher too this week.”

Elsewhere in Europe, the other main markets were also slightly higher at the close.

The Dax index was up 0.56% at the close and the Cac 40 closed up 0.07%.

Sterling was strong after the Bank of England’s Sarah Breeden expressed concern over persistent wage pressure and said that rates would need to remain high for an extended period.

The pound was up 0.85% at 1.275 US dollars but was 0.33% higher at 1.161 euro at market close in London.

Oil made further gains due to potential disruption to energy supplies from attacks on ships in the Red Sea, after BP confirmed it was halting their shipping through the area.

A barrel of Brent crude oil was up by 1.81% to 79.36 US dollars (£62.23) as markets were closing in London.

Shops stock
Superdry shares dropped on Tuesday after a profit warning (Ian West/PA)

In company news, Superdry shares fell sharply during the session after the fashion firm warned its profits will be worse than expected, blaming a tough consumer retail market and abnormally warm autumn weather.

The business has been cutting costs this year to boost profits but said on Tuesday that a warm spell across the UK and Europe during September spoiled sales for the brand, known for its jackets and hoodies.

Shares in the business struck an all-time low as a result, closing down 7.3p at 34.5p.

Bank note firm De La Rue was another faller on Tuesday despite the firm cheering better-than-expected sales for the past half-year.

Sentiment dipped after it revealed an underlying operating profit of £7.9 million for the six months to September 30, down from £9.3 million a year earlier.

Shares were 3.9p lower at 77.1p at the close.

Hipgnosis inched higher despite the troubled music rights business announced a last-minute delay to the publication of its half-year results.

The firm said it was postponing the release over concerns that its music catalogues are not being valued highly enough amid a potential sale. Shares rose 0.4p to 69.5p.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Ocado, up 38.8p to 766.8p, Fresnillo, up 21.8p to 576.8p, Anglo American, up 70.2p to 1,891.6p, Entain, up 34.8p to 1,012p, and Flutter Entertainment, up 475p to 13,920p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Burberry, down 31p to 1,483.5p, Beazley, down 7p to 526p, St James’s Place, down 7p to 673.8p, BT, down 1.1p to 123.55p, and Imperial Brands, down 14.5p to 1,805p.