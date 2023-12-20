EFL and Papa Johns broke rules by sending pizza ads to children – watchdog

The English Football League (EFL) and Papa Johns broke advertising rules by sending pizza ads to children signed up to receive synced calendar events for upcoming fixtures, a watchdog has ruled.

Subscribers as young as 13 received calendar events in October last year for the EFL Papa Johns Trophy for games between Stevenage and Tottenham Hotspur U21 and Burton Albion and Bradford City, which read: “We’ve partnered with Papa Johns to offer fans 50% off pizza! Simply show your EFL season or match ticket to staff in a Papa Johns store for half price on your pizza order!”

The Children’s Food Campaign complained that the ads directed products that were high in fat, salt or sugar (HFSS) at children.

The EFL said Papa Johns was entitled to a range of branding and advertising opportunities as part of its status as sponsor of the competition.

However it said the promotion had been removed prior to the complaint and it had no no intention of reinstating it.

The EFL added that there was only a “marginal” number of under-16s who were subscribed to the fixture syncing, and they therefore considered that the promotional message was not directed at under-16s.

Papa Johns also said they did not consider that the ads were directed at children, and they did not have access to the EFL’s subscriber data and therefore were not able to take an independent decision about whether under-16s would be included in the audience.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) noted that ads for HFSS products must not be directed at under-16s and that no medium should be used to advertise junk food if more than 25% of its audience was under 16 years of age.

The ASA found that the EFL had chosen to allow syncing of the calendar to those who were 13 years old or over, which meant that those who were aged between 13 and 15 years of age were allowed access to the fixture events containing the Papa Johns’ promotional message.

The ASA said: “We were not supplied with the number of under-16s who downloaded the fixture events containing the promotional message. Nevertheless, we understood that 0.02% of those who had signed up to sync football fixtures to their e-calendar since May 2021 were under-16.

“The ads, which contained promotional offers for HFSS products, had therefore been sent to a number of individuals under the age of 16.

“For that reason, we considered the EFL and Papa Johns had not taken reasonable steps to exclude under-16s from the audience, and that the ads had been directed at children through the selection of media in which they appeared.”

Barbara Crowther, manager of the Children’s Food Campaign at charity Sustain, said: “We’re very pleased that the ASA has shown the red card to Papa Johns Pizza for putting junk food ads into football fans’ calendars. It was totally intrusive for anyone just wanting to follow their favourite team, and especially for children under 16.

“The EFL age-gating failed to protect young fans from this promotion, and those who had opted out of receiving additional marketing communications still got these notifications.

“That’s why we called a foul and reported it to the ASA. We hope this case sets a useful precedent for protecting all sporting fans from future marketing activity.

“We are pleased to see that the EFL has now ended its sponsorship deal with Papa Johns Pizza, and it’s time for the Government to blow the whistle and kick junk food marketing out of sport for good.”

An EFL spokeswoman said: “Messaging from a sponsor appeared in calendar downloads from September until November 2022 and, when an issue was identified, the messaging was removed immediately and systems updated – both before a complaint lodged with the ASA was received.

“Having fully co-operated with the ASA during the course of its investigation, we note the verdict and have reviewed our processes to ensure compliance with the guidelines moving forward.”

Papa Johns said: “We take HFSS regulations very seriously and apologise for mistakenly advertising to under-16s in 2022.

“We fully co-operated with the ASA at the time and ensured the promotion was removed with immediate effect once we were made aware of the situation.”