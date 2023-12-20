LadBible owner reports sales growth as global audience surpasses 440m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

LadBible owner reports sales growth as global audience surpasses 440m

By Press Association
The media group which owns digital publisher LadBible has revealed it is expecting a jump in sales and earnings over 2023 (Alamy/PA)
The media group which owns digital publisher LadBible has revealed it is expecting a jump in sales and earnings over 2023 (Alamy/PA)

The media group which owns digital publisher LadBible has revealed it is expecting a jump in sales and earnings over 2023 after building its audience and advertisers.

Manchester-based LBG Media, which also owns brands SportBible, Tyla and UniLad, said it was performing well in the UK and Ireland despite profits dragging in Australia.

Social media followers across its brands have surged to more than 440 million, up from 410 million in June, the group revealed.

The youth publisher said it expects to report revenue growth from nearly £63 million last year to about £67 million this year.

Virgin Disruptors conference
Solly Solomou launched LadBible with friend Arian Kalantari while studying at university in 2012 (John Phillips/PA)

LadBible was launched by friends Solly Solomou and Arian Kalantari while studying at university in 2012, aged 21.

The London-listed group spans social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok with a predominantly young audience of 18 to 34-year-olds.

The term “lad” is described as an “everyday hero” and gender neutral term by the company, with women making up about 40% of its audience.

In October, LBG announced it had bought Betches, a female-founded publisher in the US which focuses on millennial and Gen Z women.

Mr Solomou said the acquisition marked an “exciting milestone” for the group which has taken steps to move away from a male-focused image.

Meanwhile, adjusted earnings are set to have grown by about 8% from £15.7 million in 2022 to at least £17 million in 2023.

However, the forecast is lower than previously expected thanks to a £3 million hit from its Australian arm, which the group said it wants to focus on making more efficient in the new year.

Stripping out the impact of Australia, year-on-year underlying adjusted earnings are set to have surged by 30%, LBG said.

Direct blue-chip advertiser relationships have grown “significantly” during the year, LBG said, with the publisher producing campaigns with global brands including McDonalds, Google and Disney.

The UEFA Euro 2024 football tournament and the Olympics are set to be key advertising opportunities for the publisher, it said.

Nevertheless, shares in LBG dipped by more than 5% following the update on its Australian operations.