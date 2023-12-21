Holidaymakers on all-inclusive breaks ‘spending hundreds of pounds on extras’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Holidaymakers on all-inclusive breaks ‘spending hundreds of pounds on extras’

By Press Association
Holidaymakers on all-inclusive breaks are routinely spending hundreds of pounds on extras (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Holidaymakers on all-inclusive breaks are routinely spending hundreds of pounds on extras because tour operators are failing to include some “basic items”, a consumer group has warned.

Which? said many travellers are having to pay for soft drinks, snacks and local alcoholic drinks.

A survey of 1,918 people – a combination of the general public and Which? members – suggested the average extra spend inside and outside resorts on all-inclusive holidays is £258 per week.

Some 13% of respondents reported having to pay for soft drinks, while 18% had to cover the cost of snacks.

Just 79% said local alcoholic drinks were included.

Which? found that holidaymakers who booked via online travel company Expedia spent the most on extras, with an average of £165 per week within resorts and £228 outside.

Travel companies have recorded a spike in demand for all-inclusive holidays this year.

This has been attributed to people wanting more certainty over the total cost of holidays, because they believe most refreshments will be included in the price.

Rory Boland, editor of magazine Which? Travel, said: “When budgets are tight, all-inclusive holidays surge in popularity, seemingly offering people a straightforward way to keep holiday costs under control with food, accommodation and drinks all wrapped into the price.

“However, our latest research has found that some all-inclusive holidays are far from being all in, with some unfortunate guests finding that even basic items like soft drinks weren’t included.

“If you’re thinking of going all-inclusive for your next getaway, it’s worth taking the time to research what’s on offer.

“Check the terms and conditions carefully to see what’s included, and read reviews from other guests to make sure you won’t be left out of pocket.”

Expedia was approached for a comment.

Which? conducted its survey in September, asking people about their experiences of all-inclusive holidays in the previous two years.