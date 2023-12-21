Friday set to be the busiest day of 2023 for cash machine withdrawals, says Link

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Friday set to be the busiest day of 2023 for cash machine withdrawals, says Link

By Press Association
Friday is set to be the busiest day of 2023 for cash machine withdrawals, cash access and ATM network Link predicts (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Friday is set to be the busiest day of 2023 for cash machine withdrawals, cash access and ATM network Link predicts (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Friday is set to be the busiest day of 2023 for cash machine withdrawals, cash access and ATM network Link predicts.

Link said that, with a four-day break ahead, comprised of the two weekend days followed by two bank holidays, ATM use is expected to peak on Friday – the last working day before Christmas for many people.

Link has also been seeing a trend of people tending to take out more money when they visit ATMs, even though they may be visiting cash machines less often.

Pre-coronavirus pandemic, the average withdrawal value was £67, but this has increased to now stand at around £86. Over Christmas, it is expected to jump to £110.

Graham Mott, director of strategy at Link, said: “Christmas is always the busiest period for cash machines with lots of people withdrawing money to pay for shopping, a round or two at the pub or as a gift.”

Mr Mott added: “We expect tomorrow (Friday December 22) to be the busiest day at cash machines across the UK.

“We’re forecasting around £450 million to be withdrawn. That’s significantly lower than the record back in 2017, when we took out over £760 million in one day, but significantly higher than the average this year of £220 million.”

Link’s busiest day ever was on December 22 2017, when a total of £766 million was withdrawn.

YouGov research carried out for Link also asked people what financial gifts they would prefer to receive over Christmas.

Gift cards and vouchers (42%) were the most popular option in the survey, followed by cash (39%).

However, cash was found to be the most popular gift to receive for age groups under 45, in the survey of more than 2,100 people across the UK in November.

Over half (52%) of 16 to 24-year-olds surveyed would prefer to receive cash as a Christmas gift. The younger age cohort also gave a strong response to receiving money as a cheque too, with 22% responding positively – double the UK average of 11%.

The UK regions where people were most likely to say they would give a financial gift are the North West of England (42%), the East Midlands (41%) and the South West of England (41%).

London (28%) and the South West of England (32%) are the regions were people were least likely to say they would give a financial gift.