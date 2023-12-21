Hipgnosis reports widening losses as management spat rumbles on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hipgnosis reports widening losses as management spat rumbles on

By Press Association
Hipgnosis Songs Funds owns the rights to tracks by artists including Blondie (PA)
Hipgnosis Songs Funds owns the rights to tracks by artists including Blondie (PA)

The troubles rocking music royalty fund Hipgnosis have deepened, as the firm hinted at a growing spat with its investment adviser, led by co-founder and former Beyonce manager Merck Mercuriadis.

Hipgnosis Songs Funds, which owns the rights to tracks by world-famous artists from Blondie to Justin Bieber, released its delayed half-year results on Thursday.

They show the fund’s pre-tax operating loss plunging to 63.7 million US dollars (£50.5 million) in the six months to September, widening the 17 million dollar (£13.5 million) loss reported this time last year.

Total revenues also fell by about 23 million US dollars (£18 million) over the same period, while net assets value declined by 9.2% between March and September.

The company said it had appointed an adviser to conduct due diligence into the quality of its assets.

It comes after it launched a strategic review in October which could lead to the replacement of Mercuriadis, as it considers shaking up the management team.

It is also targeting a potential sale of a chunk of its music catalogues.

Mercuriadis launched the music fund on the London Stock Exchange in 2018 with Nile Rodgers of Chic, who he previously managed. He now heads up Hipgnosis Song Management (HSM), an investment adviser formed of music industry experts.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund said it made “repeated requests” to HSM to give an opinion on the fair valuation of its music catalogues, over concerns they are not being valued highly enough.

Chairman Robert Naylor said on Thursday: “In the absence of further evidence or insight from the investment adviser, on which to base a judgment on the valuation of the company’s assets, the board has concerns as to whether the fair value is reasonable.

“On behalf of the board, I therefore urge the investment adviser to provide the board with their opinion as to the fair value of the company assets, without caveats, such that we can provide greater certainty and transparency to our shareholders.”

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
Nile Rodgers, left, and Merck Mercuriadis, right, launched Hipgnosis Songs Fund on the London Stock Exchange in 2018 (Ian West/PA)

Mr Naylor said since joining the board there has been “ongoing failures in the financial reporting and control process”.

This led Hipgnosis to suspend dividend payments to shareholders for at least the rest of the year.

On Wednesday, investment adviser HSM said it had “fulfilled its duties to the company” and would “continue to work in a constructive manner” with the fund and its shareholders.