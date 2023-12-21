Thousands of retailers close to the brink as consumers tighten belts, report finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thousands of retailers close to the brink as consumers tighten belts, report finds

By Press Association
Tens of thousands of businesses are in severe financial distress, Begbies said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Tens of thousands of businesses are in severe financial distress, Begbies said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Close to 4,500 retailers are in a critical situation as the run-up to Christmas has not provided the boost that they might have hoped, a new report has suggested.

Begbies Traynor said that the companies were facing tough trading which has pushed an extra 500-odd retailers into “critical financial distress” since the third quarter of the year.

Manchester-headquartered Begbies, which provides insolvency services for bust companies, said that the rise had been particularly pronounced among food and drug retailers and general retailers, with the number of those in a critical situation up around 10% and 14% respectively.

A man carrying bags in the Broadmead shopping area of Bristol (Ben Birchall)
Experts said the run-up to Christmas has not provided the boost that many retailers may have hoped for (Ben Birchall/PA)

It said that nearly 46,000 retailers were in the less severe “significant financial distress” category in the fourth quarter, a little under 8% up from the previous three-month period.

“And, after a year where consumers faced one of the worst cost-of-living squeezes on their wallets, the shopping bonanza many retailers were relying on this Christmas does not seem to have materialised, pushing many businesses close to financial ruin this winter,” said Begbies partner Julie Palmer.

The company’s report found that the online-only businesses were particularly badly hit. It said that 910 of them were in critical distress, up 11.7% from the previous quarter.

“What’s particularly interesting is the number of online-only retailers now in critical financial distress,” Ms Palmer added. “After the surge during the pandemic, it looks like the need to operate an omni-channel business model is more important than ever for retailers looking to succeed in this market.

“Sadly, after the year they have just been through, many business owners will be looking ahead to 2024 with a degree of hope, but there’s nothing to suggest it’s going to be any easier next year.”