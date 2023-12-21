Thousands of retailers close to the brink as consumers tighten belts, report finds

Close to 4,500 retailers are in a critical situation as the run-up to Christmas has not provided the boost that they might have hoped, a new report has suggested.

Begbies Traynor said that the companies were facing tough trading which has pushed an extra 500-odd retailers into “critical financial distress” since the third quarter of the year.

Manchester-headquartered Begbies, which provides insolvency services for bust companies, said that the rise had been particularly pronounced among food and drug retailers and general retailers, with the number of those in a critical situation up around 10% and 14% respectively.

Experts said the run-up to Christmas has not provided the boost that many retailers may have hoped for (Ben Birchall/PA)

It said that nearly 46,000 retailers were in the less severe “significant financial distress” category in the fourth quarter, a little under 8% up from the previous three-month period.

“And, after a year where consumers faced one of the worst cost-of-living squeezes on their wallets, the shopping bonanza many retailers were relying on this Christmas does not seem to have materialised, pushing many businesses close to financial ruin this winter,” said Begbies partner Julie Palmer.

The company’s report found that the online-only businesses were particularly badly hit. It said that 910 of them were in critical distress, up 11.7% from the previous quarter.

“What’s particularly interesting is the number of online-only retailers now in critical financial distress,” Ms Palmer added. “After the surge during the pandemic, it looks like the need to operate an omni-channel business model is more important than ever for retailers looking to succeed in this market.

“Sadly, after the year they have just been through, many business owners will be looking ahead to 2024 with a degree of hope, but there’s nothing to suggest it’s going to be any easier next year.”