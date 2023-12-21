Wind turbines beat production record as Storm Pia descends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wind turbines beat production record as Storm Pia descends

By Press Association
Turbines have benefited from strong winds over the last day. (Danny Lawson/PA)
The UK’s wind turbines generated a record amount of electricity on Thursday morning, the grid revealed.

Between 8am and 8.30am wind farms across Great Britain generated 21.8 gigawatts of electricity and supplied 56% of all the power that was being used from the grid.

Winds of over 80mph have been battering the UK with weather warnings in place for large parts of the country.

It beats the previous 21.6 GW record which was set in January this year.

National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) said that the final figure could still change a little.

Winter weather Dec 21st 2023
A person walking their dog at Hook Moor Wind Farm, near Leeds during Storm Pia. (Danny Lawson/PA)

“Today (21 December), wind generated a new high of 21.8GW electricity between 8:00-8:30, providing 56% of the generation mix,” the ESO said.

“This breaks the previous record set in January.

“We are still waiting for all the data to come through, so this figure might be adjusted slightly.”

The highest ever proportion of electricity generated by wind power was 69% in November this year.

Dan McGrail, the chief executive of trade body RenewableUK called on the Government to be “ambitious” when trying to get renewable energy providers to bid in next year’s auction to build new wind farms.

“Setting a new wind energy record is a great achievement to celebrate during this festive period,” he said.

“Wind power is taking centre stage in our modern clean energy mix, strengthening our energy security and keeping Britain powered up at the coldest, darkest time of the year.

“In the new year, the renewable energy industry will be working closely with the Government to ensure that we maximise investment in new projects, most critically through the next auction for new clean energy projects, to lower everyone’s energy bills and get us to net zero as fast as possible.

“We’re calling for ministers to be ambitious when they set out new parameters in March for next summer’s auction, which we hope will secure a record amount of new renewable energy capacity and boost jobs in the sector.”