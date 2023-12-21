FTSE closes down despite rises in New York

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

FTSE closes down despite rises in New York

By Press Association
Shares in the City fell on Thursday (Steven Paston/PA)
The FTSE 100 has given back some of Wednesday’s big gains amid falls for some retailers and utility companies.

The FTSE 100 fell 20.95 points, or 0.27% to end the day at 7694.73.

It has been a week of economic data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). On Wednesday the FTSE soared on news that inflation had fallen faster than expected, on Thursday it was revealed that Government borrowing was higher than expected, putting a dampener on markets.

On Friday economists will find out if the ONS plans to revise third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figures, and what retail sales looked like in November.

Ahead of the ONS report, shares in retailer Burberry and Ocado were doing poorly on Thursday, hitting the bottom of the FTSE.

In Europe markets were also in the red. Frankfurt’s Dax index fell 0.27%, while the Cac 40 in Paris had closed down 0.16%.

But American stocks were doing better. In New York a little while after markets had closed in Europe the S&P 500 had gained 0.47%, while the Dow Jones was 0.33% higher.

“The strongest US GDP expansion since Q4 2021, initial jobless claims unexpectedly holding at two-month lows and rapidly falling US Treasury yields gave US stock indices another boost,” said Axel Rudolph, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.

“While they are back trading close to their recent record highs, European equity indices see a session in the red.”

On currency markets the pound had gained 0.22% against the dollar at 1.2666 and had dropped 0.19% against the euro at 1.1527.

On the company news front, London was quiet on Thursday, as is normally the case as Christmas nears.

Shares in Hipgnosis Songs Fund closed down 0.9% after the music royalty company said that its pre-tax operating loss expanded to nearly 64 million dollars (£51 million) in the six months to September, up from just 17 million dollars (£14 million) a year earlier.

Revenue also fell significantly over the period, the company said.

Meanwhile, the Co-operative Bank said that it had entered talks with Coventry Building Society which could see the two firms merge.

The discussions are “exclusive,” Co-op said.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Vodafone, up 1.52p to 69p, Melrose Industries, up 4.4p to 566.6p, Anglo American, up 12p to 1,924p, BAE Systems, up 6.5p to 1,093.5p, and Pearson, up 5.6p to 956.4p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Burberry, down 62.5p to 1,429p, Ocado, down 31.8p to 757.2p, United Utilities, down 32.5p to 1,068p, British American Tobacco, down 51.5p to 2,284.5p, and Airtel Africa, down 2.1p to 127.7p.