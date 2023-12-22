Cash buyers have accounted for around a third of home sales in 2023 – Zoopla

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Cash buyers have accounted for around a third of home sales in 2023 – Zoopla

By Press Association
Cash buyers have accounted for around a third of home sales in 2023, according to Zoopla (PA)
Cash buyers have accounted for around a third of home sales in 2023, according to Zoopla (PA)

Cash buyers have accounted for around a third of home sales in 2023, according to a property website.

Those using cash to buy a property are on track to account for around 32% of sales in 2023, compared with a fifth (20%) on average between 2017 and 2022, Zoopla said.

Cash buyers are thought to be accounting for a larger proportion of sales for several reasons, including people in this group often being older, wealthier buyers who are less reliant on a mortgage.

Cash buyers also tend to purchase cheaper properties, Zoopla said.

The average home purchase with a mortgage is around £304,000, while the average cash purchase is just under £275,000.

Mortgage rates jumped as the Bank of England base rate underwent a string of increases, but towards the end of 2023 there have been signs of fixed rates easing as inflation slows.

The Bank of England uses rate rises as a tool to quell inflation. The easing of rates could inject some fresh confidence into the housing market.

In signs of a pre-Christmas pick-up, Zoopla also said that in the four weeks to December 17, the volume of new sales being agreed has been 17% higher than the same period in 2022.

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, said: “The housing market has been more resilient than many expected over 2023 but it hasn’t been a surprise to us.

“Mortgage regulations introduced in 2015 have stopped an over-valuation of housing which is why the decline in house prices has been modest over the year.

“House price falls have been concentrated in the South and Midlands while prices are still slightly higher over the year in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“UK housing still looks expensive by historic standards which is why we expect UK house prices to fall a further 2% over 2024 as prices and incomes re-align.”

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank, said: “The final weeks of 2022 were marked by the fallout from the mini-budget, when the property market effectively closed three months early for Christmas.

“This year, it is stirring into life after a subdued summer and all the indications are that there will be a seasonal bounce next spring provided a general election is not called in the first half of 2024.”

Matt Thompson, head of sales at London-based estate agent Chestertons, said: “December tends to be a quieter time of year in terms of property transactions but buyers have been more motivated this month to continue their search. Built-up demand caused by this year’s economic uncertainty is a key reason for this delay in buyer activity and indicates that 2024 will start off with a very active property market.”

Nathan Emerson, chief executive of property professionals’ body Propertymark, said: “There is little denying the housing market has been turbulent across the last 12 months, mostly driven by high inflation and subsequently higher interest rates as a knock-on effect.

“Propertymark are optimistic the wider economy has hopefully reached that point of change and it is extremely positive to see sales volumes starting to gain momentum once again compared to this time last year.

“We must remain vigilant over the coming months, however as inflation continues to dip we should start to see this translate into lower interest rates and this will be the point the UK housing market gets fully into gear once again.”