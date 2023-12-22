Unilever strikes deal to buy K18 haircare brand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unilever strikes deal to buy K18 haircare brand

By Press Association
Unilever has agreed to guy K18 (Alamy/PA)
Unilever has agreed to buy fast-growing premium haircare brand K18 as it continues to shake up its stable of brands.

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, comes after Unilever sold off some of its weaker performing brands in recent months.

Earlier this week, the consumer giant announced it will sell a group of more than 20 brands including Timotei shampoo and Impulse body spray to private equity firm Yellow Wood Partners.

The firm also sold off its Dollar Shave Club business in October.

K18
K18 was founded in 2020 (Unilever/PA)

K18 meanwhile is a rapidly growing business specialising in hair masks and other products to address hair damage, with celebrity fans including Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez.

The brand, which was founded in 2020 by Suveen Sahib and Britta Cox, has been buoyed by surging popularity through social media, recording around 20 billion TikTok views.

Vasiliki Petrou, Unilever Prestige chief executive officer, said: “We are thrilled to continue to grow our Unilever Prestige portfolio in high-growth premium spaces with the addition of K18.

“This acquisition complements our fast-growing portfolio of premium, culturally relevant consumer brands.

“What Suveen, Britta and the team have created is a testament to the importance of brands built on unparalleled science, product efficacy and community love.”

Suveen Sahib, co-founder and chief executive officer of K18, said: “Nature is the best designer, and we’ve found that by understanding the biology of hair you can achieve true hair health and hair expression with less product, less time, and less frustration.

“We are elated to join forces with Unilever, who sees the value in our unique biology-first and biotech approach that is more sustainable and efficacious.

“Our team is proud to join its prestige beauty business of future forward brands that deliver true impact.”