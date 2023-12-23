Pre-Christmas weekend could be busiest of year after tough trading period

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Pre-Christmas weekend could be busiest of year after tough trading period

By Press Association
Shoppers walk along New Street in Birmingham, ahead of Christmas Day on Monday (Jacob King/PA)
Shoppers walk along New Street in Birmingham, ahead of Christmas Day on Monday (Jacob King/PA)

The country’s retailers are hoping to shake off several months of tough trading, with this weekend expected to be possibly the busiest period of 2023 so far.

As shoppers hit the stores on Saturday, a spokesperson for the British Retail Consortium said: “It’s been a rough few months for retailers, with shopper footfall and retail sales becalmed as the elevated cost of living and higher mortgages have taken a toll on consumer spending.

“However, our expectation is that this weekend will be particularly busy on Britain’s high streets, possibly the busiest trading weekend of the year, with a strong focus on shopping for last-minute gifts.

Christmas 2023
Shoppers on New Street, Birmingham, on Saturday (Jacob King/PA)

“Many households appear to have left their Christmas shopping until later this year, and stores are pinning their hopes on a strong final flourish to pre-Christmas trading as it’s when they earn the revenues which tide them over the leaner months of the new year.”

The trade association’s spokesperson added: “Despite the weak economic outlook, households will be keen to make Christmas special for friends and family.

“This weekend will be particularly important for food-related shopping, providing a last chance for households to pick up all the trimmings for their Christmas dinner.”

Christmas 2023
Shoppers in Regent Street, London, during the pre-Christmas weekend (Lucy North/PA)

Figures from retail analysts MRI Software showed that last weekend – dubbed “Panic Weekend” – saw week-on-week retail footfall up by 6.5% across all destination types.

MRI, which is predicting a 16.9% week-on-week rise this weekend, is expected to release updated data on Sunday.