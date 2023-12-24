Last-minute shoppers hit the streets on Christmas Eve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Last-minute shoppers hit the streets on Christmas Eve

By Press Association
Shoppers in Broadmead, Bristol, ahead of Christmas Day (Ben Birchall/PA)
Shoppers hit the streets on Christmas Eve to pick up last-minute gifts as they immersed themselves in the festive spirit.

Dozens of people queued outside Selfridges on London’s Oxford Street before it opened on Sunday.

Fred and Angie Gay, from Essex, have been coming to the West End every December 24 for the past 20 years and were looking for a Christmas present for Mr Gay to buy for his wife.

Fred and Angie Gay, from Essex, shopping on Christmas Eve (PA)

They said they planned to look in Selfridges, Liberty’s and Fortnum & Mason, then treat themselves to lunch before heading to their son’s in Surrey on Monday to spend Christmas with their family.

Mrs Gay said: “We’re waiting for Selfridges to open just to have a little look, but my favourite store is Liberty’s.

“It’s just nice to be up here for Christmas time really, get into the festive spirit.”

The grandparents added they were going to “wing it” and had not booked lunch, adding there are fewer restaurants and pubs in the area to go to compared with 20 years ago.

Shoppers in Broadmead, Bristol, ahead of Christmas Day (Ben Birchall/PA)

Hanouf K, from Saudi Arabia, said she comes to London every Christmas and appreciated the city’s “vibes” during the festive season.

The 28-year-old said she was on the hunt for Apple AirPods and items from Longchamp for herself but also gift sets for friends because she had not yet started her Christmas shopping.

She added that London was her “favourite spot at Christmas”, saying: “I come here yearly, the Christmas lights, the Christmas vibes, the restaurants.”

Jack Kuan, 25, was meeting a friend in Selfridges, where they both work, to celebrate her birthday.

He said he was looking for inspiration in the store but had already bought his Christmas gifts.

Mr Kuan, from Taiwan, added: “London is very Christmassy for me, as someone who is not from here.”