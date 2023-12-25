Warning issued over pouring turkey fat down sink at Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Warning issued over pouring turkey fat down sink at Christmas

By Press Association
Water UK has warned people not to pour their fats down the sink (Alamy/PA)
Families are being urged not to pour turkey fat down the sink this Christmas – or risk flooding their homes.

Trade association Water UK has issued a warning to families to dispose of cooking fats, oils and greases responsibly to avoid blocked pipes, property damage and harm to the environment.

It comes as research shows that 27% of UK adults dispose of their fats down the sink, 22% down the drain and 11% down the toilet.

A new national campaign from Water UK is encouraging people to avoid putting any leftover fats, oils or greases down the sink.

Fats, oils and greases poured down the sink or drain harden in cold pipes. They combine with wet wipes and other unflushable items to create ‘fatbergs’ which block sewer pipes, leading to sewage flooding homes and streets, and pollution in waterways. They can also block pipes in homes.

Sewer blockages cost the UK up to £200 million each year, and more than 3,000 homes are flooded because of them, Water UK said.

Thames Water also shared a warning to customers on Christmas Eve.

It posted on X, formerly Twitter, saying: “If you’re hosting over the festive period, remember that leftover oil, gravy, sauces or custard go in your food waste or bin.

“If they’re rinsed down the sink, they can clog up your pipes and cause a major backup.”

And South West Water said that last year it dealt with more than 7,000 blocked sewers with over 20% of these caused by fats, oils and greases being poured down drains.

Tips on how to responsibly dispose of fats, oils and grease include:

– Allow them to cool and wipe away with kitchen towel and place in the bin.

– Cooled oils can be poured into a heatproof container, then placed in the bin.

– Pour into a pot and use again to cook another meal.

– Use a sink strainer to catch greasy food scraps.

Fatberg in a London sewer
William Davies, communications director at Water UK, said: “We all love our Christmas dinner but cooking up that delicious festive feast leaves behind a trail of leftover fat, oil and grease.

“Amid the yuletide cheer the last thing we want to think about is what should happen to this gloopy mess. But disposing of it down the sink or drain can cause real problems in our sewers, harm wildlife and block the pipes in our homes as well.

“This festive season why not do your bit to protect your ho, ho home by putting any fats, oils and greases in the bin and not down the sink.”

Water minister Robbie Moore said: “As millions gather for Christmas meals with family and friends, proper disposal of the fats, oils and greases we use to cook our roast dinners won’t be high on the festive agenda for many – but it is crucial to protect the environment.

“We know that when oils and fats are put down the sink, they can contribute to build-ups of fatbergs in our sewers, bringing the risk of blocked pipes and sewage spills.

“To protect our waterways this Christmas and beyond our Plan for Water is delivering more investment, stronger regulation and tougher enforcement in the water sector.”