One in six planning to ‘resell unwanted Christmas gifts’

One in six (16%) people are planning to list unwanted Christmas gifts on resale websites, a survey suggests.

Nearly three in 10 (29%) 18 to 34-year-olds plan to sell unwanted Christmas gifts on in this way, according to Barclays.

Unwanted clothes, shoes and accessories, children’s toys and games and beauty products are the items most likely to be listed, the research indicates.

Meanwhile, festive sales shoppers expect to spend £253 making purchases on average – £24 more than in 2022, the survey found.

To help budgets stretch further, 30% plan to browse second-hand websites to look for a festive bargain.

Karen Johnson, head of retail at Barclays, said: “The emphasis on second-hand buying and selling reflects both a savvy approach to spending as well as a broader societal awareness of the need for more mindful consumption.”

Some 2,000 people across the UK were surveyed by Opinium in November and December.