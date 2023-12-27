Onions, toilet roll and wrinkle cream among most disappointing gifts – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Onions, toilet roll and wrinkle cream among most disappointing gifts – survey

By Press Association
A bag of onions, toilet roll, anti-wrinkle cream and a fly zapper have been identified in a survey as among the worst gifts that people say have ever received, with one in four saying they had an unwanted Christmas present last year (picture posed by model/Tim Goode/PA)
A bag of onions, toilet roll, anti-wrinkle cream and a fly zapper have been identified in a survey as among the worst gifts that people say they have ever received, with one in four saying they had an unwanted Christmas present last year.

Consumer group Which? commissioned a survey of more than 2,000 people who received Christmas gifts in 2022.

It found that a quarter (24%) had received gifts that were unwanted or unsuitable.

When asked what they did with the unwanted gift, three in 10 (27%) said they had either given it away or were planning to, one in seven (14%) sold or planned to sell it on an online marketplace and 8% had either returned the gift or were planning to.

Less popular ways of getting rid of unsuitable gifts included throwing it away (5%) and giving it back to the person who gifted it (3%), according to the research carried out by Opinium across the UK in January 2023.

People were also honest about the worst present they had ever received. Among them were a toilet roll and a fly zapper, a broken toy, a bag of onions and a woman who received anti-wrinkle cream from her husband.

One person said they had received chocolate from their dad despite being intolerant to milk. Another person, who is vegan, said they received a dead chicken from a friend who is a butcher.

Eight in 10 (78%) people surveyed said that none of the Christmas presents they received included a gift receipt, meaning they would not be able to exchange any unwanted items for something more suitable.

Many retailers extend their returns policy during the festive period. But Which? cautioned that customers should carefully consider whether to accept vouchers, as they could become worthless if the retailer goes bust.

Harry Kind, Which? consumer expert, said: “Whether it’s a fly zapper or a broken toy, our research shows a quarter of us have been left wondering what to do with a disappointing Christmas gift.

“It’s always worth getting a gift receipt so your loved one has the option to return their gift if needed.

“Often only the buyer can request a refund or exchange. But if the item was marked as a gift when ordered, the retailer’s returns policy may enable a recipient to return or exchange it.”