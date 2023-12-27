Former Wilko shops witness ‘amazing’ sales after reopening, says Poundland boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Former Wilko shops witness ‘amazing’ sales after reopening, says Poundland boss

By Press Association
Poundland agreed to buy up to 71 Wilko shops (Pepco/PA)
Poundland agreed to buy up to 71 Wilko shops (Pepco/PA)

The boss of Poundland has hailed “amazing” trade across its former Wilko stores after reopening dozens of stores snapped up from the collapsed rival.

Poundland has opened 64 shops under its branding since agreeing a deal to buy up to 71 former Wilko shops from administrators in September.

The high street discount chain has also hired more than 1,000 former Wilko workers.

It came after Wilko, which had operated 400 shops and employed 12,00 workers, collapsed into insolvency in the face of growing debts and weak consumer demand.

Austin Cooke, managing director of the Poundland, said the collapse of its rival does not mean the high street is in turmoil but admitted the backdrop is still challenging for retailers.

Austin Cooke
Austin Cooke, managing director of Poundland, said there is plenty of positivity left on the high street (Poundland/PA)

“There is still plenty of positivity on the high street,” he said.

“Every time we have opened a new store we see that – people are really chuffed we are opening up in their towns.

“You can’t deny times are tricky for many and the cost-of-living situation is having an impact, but it just gives us more and more reason to give outstanding value.”

He said the company has already refurbished and installed freezers and other food aisles in some of the reopened Wilko shops.

Mr Cooke added: “The response in those Wilko shops from customers and workers has been amazing.

“We saw an opportunity there to accelerate our openings are really happy with how it has gone.”

The retailer, which founded in Burton-upon-Trent in 1990, has since grown to a network more than 800 shops across the UK.

Poundland said it has also opened 23 other stores separate to the acquired Wilko units over the past 70 days as part of its continued acquisition process.

Mr Cooke said the discount chain will continue to open stores across the UK and is still witnessing “opportunities” in the retail property market.