Tesco launches paper-wrapped pocket tissues to save 35 tonnes of plastic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Tesco launches paper-wrapped pocket tissues to save 35 tonnes of plastic

By Press Association
Tesco’s new paper-wrapped pocket tissue packs (Tesco/PA)
Tesco’s new paper-wrapped pocket tissue packs (Tesco/PA)

Tesco has started packaging its pocket tissues in recyclable paper to save almost 35 tonnes of new soft plastic being created each year.

The UK’s biggest supermarket said the change to its own-brand pocket tissue multipacks would save more than 55 million pieces of soft plastic.

As opposed to boxes of tissues, the pocket version tends to be used on the go, meaning the plastic packaging has a higher chance of ending up in the environment.

Since mid-December, both the individual packs and the wrap that surrounds the multi-packs of Tesco’s Gentle White and Balm tissues have started moving into Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified paper packs.

The supermarket believes it is the first to make the change to its own-brand pocket tissues.

Tesco campaigns manager Courtney Pallett said: “Unlike boxes of tissues, the pocket version tends to be used on the go and can all too easily become litter.

“The new paper packaging works just as well as the old plastic wrap but is more sustainable.”

The retailer said it had removed almost 2.2 billion pieces of plastic from its operations since 2019, including plastic bags from deliveries, lids from products such as wipes, creams, yoghurts and desserts and wrap around tinned multipacks and greeting cards.