Cash withdrawals hit all-time high on last Friday before Christmas – Post Office

By Press Association
The amount of cash withdrawn at post offices hit an all-time high on the last Friday before Christmas (Alamy/PA)
The amount of cash withdrawn at post offices hit an all-time high on the last Friday before Christmas as people sourced last-minute gifts, the group has revealed.

More than £62 million was withdrawn by personal customers on Friday December 22, the highest amount ever taken out on a single day.

The total beats the previous record by more than £10 million, when £51.5 million was taken out over the counter on Friday December 23 2022.

Some £800,000 was withdrawn on Christmas Day itself, the Post Office revealed.

Furthermore, about £1.1 million was deposited by personal customers and the same amount by business customers over the counter.

Ross Borkett, the Post Office’s head of banking said: “For some people, being able to withdraw cash for free helped them to finish last-minute shopping for the big day, for others it may have been a last-minute gift.

“Business cash deposits being made on Christmas Day indicate just how vital it is that pub and restaurant owners have somewhere open and convenient to deposit their much-needed Christmas cash takings ahead of a quieter January.”

ATM network Link also said the last Friday before Christmas had been the busiest day of the year for cash withdrawals, and the biggest total since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Around £460 million was withdrawn on December 22, on what was the last working day before Christmas for many people, ahead of a four-day break.

The average value of a withdrawal on that day was just under £105, according to Link.

The Post Office has previously stressed that businesses particularly in the leisure and hospitality sector rely on its branches to deposit cash, especially in communities where bank branches have been shut down.

It has also suggested that the rising cost of living has led people to increasingly turn to cash to manage their budgets on a weekly basis and often day-by-day.