Next set to unveil Christmas performance in Thursday update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Next set to unveil Christmas performance in Thursday update

By Press Association
The clothes retailer has upped guidance several times over the last year (Yui Mok/PA)
The clothes retailer has upped guidance several times over the last year (Yui Mok/PA)

Retail investors across the UK will be eyeing up Next’s festive trading update as they attempt to figure out how good or bad the Christmas period was for the sector.

The company will report to shareholders, and the wider market, on Thursday about how its online store and physical shops fared in the run-up to the holiday.

It has been a year of success for the clothes seller, with shares up 37% since the beginning of the year. It has raised the guidance for its financial performance four times in the last nine months alone.

Investors will be looking out for any news that signals that the new guidance, which was unveiled in November, is not being missed. The company said that it expects full-year profit before tax to reach £885 million, with full-price sales rising 3.1%.

Russ Mould and Danni Hewson at AJ Bell, an investment platform, said: “While many retailers have whinged about the British weather in 2023, the FTSE 100 firm has got on with the job and raised guidance for both sales growth and profits on no fewer than four occasions in the past nine months.

“At its core, retail is about selling the right product at the right price point in the right format for the target customer base.

“Doing this correctly will improve stock turn and sell-through, reduce the need to discount and in turn help profit margins and cash flow. Get it wrong and the opposite will happen – excess inventory will have to be shifted to the detriment of margin.

“Next seems to have the knack of getting this right and in this respect, its key performance indicator (KPI) of growth in full-price sales is particularly helpful.

“This will be the first figure to which analysts turn, following on from the better-than-expected 4% growth generated in the third quarter to the end of October.”

Christmas 2023
Footfall to UK retail destinations was 4% higher on Boxing Day than it had been a year earlier, with London’s high streets among those driving the traffic (Jacob King/PA)

The results come in a quiet week for companies on London’s markets, although Topps Tiles is also on Thursday due to report its results.

But several other retailers are likely to follow Next in the coming weeks. They hope to show that Christmas was positive after a tough year.

Data earlier this week showed that footfall to UK retail destinations was 4% higher on Boxing Day than it had been a year earlier.

The boost was driven largely by central London’s high streets.