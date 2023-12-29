The Beckhams fetch more than £130m in yearly sales amid documentary success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

The Beckhams fetch more than £130m in yearly sales amid documentary success

By Press Association
David and Victoria Beckham have raked in more than £130 million in yearly sales (Ian West/PA)

David and Victoria Beckham have raked in more than £130 million in yearly sales across their consumer, media and fashion empires amid the success of their Netflix documentary.

Accounts for David Beckham’s businesses reveal he made £72.6 million in revenues over 2022.

The figure incorporates sales from his sponsorships and brands, as well as from his production firm Studio 99 which made the documentary Beckham and the biopic The Edge of Everything, documenting the life of English snooker player Ronnie O’Sullivan.

David Beckham made more than £72 million from his businesses over 2022 (PA)

The four-part series Beckham spent six weeks in Netflix’s top ten shows globally earlier this year.

It addressed Mr Beckham’s rise to fame as a footballer and his relationship with Victoria Beckham, whom he married in 1999.

It also addressed speculation that he allegedly had an affair while he was playing for Real Madrid in 2003, claims which the couple have always denied.

The full financial impact of the popular series will not be seen until the company unveils its 2023 accounts.

But Mr Beckham has also earned money from partnerships with global brands including Maserati, Nespresso, Adidas and Tudor, building his wide-ranging list of endorsements from sports to cars and fashion.

David Beckham Ventures, which incorporates the majority of his sponsorships, made a pre-tax profit of 32.6 million last year, up from £24.1 million generated over 2021.

Victoria Beckham arrives for the premiere of Netflix’s documentary series Beckham at the Curzon Mayfair in London (Ian West/PA)
Victoria Beckham’s fashion and beauty business saw revenues swell over 2022 (Ian West/PA)

Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham’s fashion and beauty business saw revenues swell by 44% to £58.8 million over 2022, compared with the year before.

Sales growth was driven by the luxury fashion firm’s leather range, including the “chain pouch” bag which fetches up to £1,550, and the Victoria Beckham Beauty business which saw the volume of customers triple over the year.

Nevertheless, the businesswoman and former Spice Girl’s company continued to operate at a loss, despite losses narrowing year-on-year from £3.9 million to £900,000 in 2022.

In 2022, Mr Beckham sold a stake of his branded goods company to US consumer giant Authentic, which also owns Juicy Couture and Reebok.