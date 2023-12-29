Boss of charity that donates shoes tells of ‘surge’ in demand as she is made OBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Boss of charity that donates shoes tells of ‘surge’ in demand as she is made OBE

By Press Association
Camilla Bowry, who has become an OBE (Yui Mok/PA)
Camilla Bowry, who has become an OBE (Yui Mok/PA)

The founder of a charity which gives donated second-hand shoes to children in need said it has seen a “huge surge in demand” amid the cost-of-living crisis, as she was made an OBE in the New Year Honours list.

Camilla ‘CJ’ Bowry, 43, founder and chief executive at Sal’s Shoes, which redistributes footwear to children all over the world whose parents cannot afford it, has been honoured for services to young people, education and the environment.

Over the past decade, the charity says it has “found new feet for over five million pairs of Sal’s Shoes in 61 countries around the world, including increasingly here in the UK”.

Ms Bowry, of Oxted, Surrey, told the PA news agency: “Children tend to outgrow their shoes before they outwear them and children’s shoes are expensive but also actually quite difficult to recycle because of all the different components they’re made up of and just over 10 years ago, having accumulated a bag full of my son Sal’s outgrown shoes, and unable to find a charity that could tell me where exactly they would end up if I donated them, I founded Sal’s Shoes.

“I think there are an estimated 300 million children around the world for whom walking with shoes is a rarity.

“Feet in shoes are protected feet, feet protected from injury and infection.

“We have always worked in the UK on a much smaller scale to begin with, for a variety of reasons, but over the last few years we have seen a huge surge in demand, so we have distributed over 180,000 pairs of children’s shoes nationwide just this year.

“It’s a cost-of-living crisis, people are worried about feeding their families and heating their homes and winter coats and school shoes.”

Sal’s Shoes is able to track every pair of shoes it supplies and let the previous owner know where they end up.

On being made an OBE, she said: “I think as someone working in the charity sector any acknowledgment is quite uncomfortable when really all we’re able to achieve is down to the less fortunate position of others. That said, I think it validates our work and is one for the whole team.”

Ms Bowry said her family will only learn she has been honoured when the list is published.

“I’ve risen to the challenge and seen it as a personal challenge and I’ve been the best secret keeper ever, in fact I forgot I knew the secret,” she said.

“I don’t think they’ll believe it, I think it will be lovely for my mum and dad, I’m quite excited for them to know about it.”