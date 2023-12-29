Brexit-backing Wetherspoon boss Tim Martin knighted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brexit-backing Wetherspoon boss Tim Martin knighted

By Press Association
Wetherspoon founder and chairman Tim Martin has been knighted in the King’s New Year honours (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Outspoken Wetherspoon founder and boss Tim Martin has been knighted in the New Year honours.

The businessman, who was a vocal Brexit supporter during the 2016 referendum campaign, has been recognised for his services to hospitality and culture.

He said the news of the knighthood came as a surprise.

“It had never been expected, so it came out the blue,” he told the PA news agency.

“I always think that, in the pub world, it is a team effort – even if you’ve just got one pub there are many people involved.

“I think it’s the Wetherspoon colleagues and customers who are getting the award really, that’s the way I look at it. I’m just the lucky recipient.”

Sir Tim built up the pub group after buying his first venue in Muswell Hill, London, in 1979.

The Norwich-born businessman initially called it Martin’s Free House but changed it to JD Wetherspoon the following year.

The pub chain, which is well known for its low pricing, floated on the London Stock Exchange in 1992 and continued a rapid expansion across the UK.

Wetherspoon financials
Wetherspoon has over 800 pubs across the UK (Victoria Jones/PA)

The company currently runs 816 pubs across the country.

Sir Tim, who trained as a lawyer, said: “If I had been any good at the law, which I wasn’t, then I probably would have stuck at that… so it’s quite lucky I wasn’t.”

He said Wetherspoon owes its success to four key elements; the staff, the design of the pubs, not playing “canned music”, and sticking to selling real ale.

Last month, the business revealed sales jumped by almost a tenth in its latest quarter as its value-focused food and drink drew in punters facing tighter budgets due to the cost of living crisis.

Sir Tim gained notoriety in 2016 as one of the highest profile pro-Brexit business-owners. He reportedly donated £200,000 to the Vote Leave campaign as a result.

According to reports in the Daily Mail, Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch is said to have pushed for his nomination behind the scenes, arguing that Brexit-supporting entrepreneurs should not be overlooked.

Tory leadership race
Boris Johnson (left) during a visit to Wetherspoon Metropolitan Bar in London with Tim Martin (Henry Nicholls/PA)

Sir Tim told PA: “Everyone had a vote, everyone had a view, and I suppose I did more campaigning than most.

“I’d like to think that (the knighthood) is not for my rarely disclosed political views – I hope it is for what it says on the tin.”

He added: “I think the most important thing for the future of the world is that democracy takes root everywhere. I’ve always made that argument.”

The pub boss was also a significant critic of Government shutdowns of hospitality firms, and other businesses, during the coronavirus pandemic through lockdown measures.

This saw him accuse former Prime Minister Boris Johnson of “hypocrisy” during the Partygate scandal, arguing that the situation could have been avoided had pubs been allowed to remain open.

Sir Tim said the “financial legacy” of Covid has been inflation, which has pushed up costs for business.

He added: “Most pubs have done very well to get sales back to where they were, but they haven’t quite managed to get profits back.

“So the industry is hopeful that over the next year or two, it can get profits back to where they were.”