Majority of consumers planning overseas summer holiday – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Majority of consumers planning overseas summer holiday – survey

By Press Association
More than half of UK adults plan to take an overseas summer holiday this year, a new survey suggests (Liam McBurney/PA)
More than half of UK adults plan to take an overseas summer holiday this year, a new survey suggests (Liam McBurney/PA)

More than half (56%) of UK adults plan to take an overseas summer holiday this year, a new survey suggests.

Some 51% intend to travel abroad more than once in 2024, the poll commissioned by financial protection scheme Atol indicated.

Around one in 13 respondents (8%) said they expect to research and book their next holiday on the same day, while a fifth (20%) said the process will likely take more than a month.

There is expected to be a surge in bookings on the first Saturday of the year, which some in the travel industry refer to as “Sunshine Saturday”.

Many holiday companies traditionally offer discounts in this period, but Atol warned consumers to “read the small print”.

Atol provides support for people who have booked a package trip – such as flights and accommodation – when a tour operator goes out of business.

It arranges for people already overseas to be flown home and reimburses financial losses suffered by those with future trips.

The scheme, run by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), was launched 50 years ago.

CAA director Tim Johnson said: “This weekend, typically known as ‘Sunshine Saturday’, is traditionally the busiest for people booking their holidays, with many travellers taking advantage of bargain deals.

“We’ve seen bookings grow significantly back to pre-pandemic levels, and that’s why it’s important to make smart decisions to avoid missing out on key financial protection.

“By booking an Atol-protected holiday, consumers know they can then relax and won’t be left out of pocket should their travel firm collapse.”

Atol’s tips to consumers include checking web addresses are legitimate, not replying to unsolicited emails, texts, social media messages or calls with holiday offers, using a credit card to pay and buying travel insurance.

– The survey of 2,295 UK adults was conducted by research company Savanta between December 9 and 10.