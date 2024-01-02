Less than a month for nearly 5.7m people to meet self-assessment deadline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Less than a month for nearly 5.7m people to meet self-assessment deadline

By Press Association
Almost 6.5 million people have already filed their tax returns (Tim Goode/PA)
Nearly 5.7 million people have less than a month left to file their 2022-23 tax return.

If they miss the January 31 deadline they risk a £100 fine plus further potential penalties.

Almost 6.5 million people have already filed their returns ahead of the January 31 deadline for submitting returns and paying any tax owed, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said.

Some 25,593 people submitted their tax returns on New Year’s Eve – while 127 people saw in 2024 by filing their returns between midnight and 0059 on January 1.

A total of 23,724 customers filed on New Year’s Day.

Figures previously released by HMRC showed that 4,757 people filed their tax returns on Christmas Day in 2023.

HMRC also recorded 8,876 returns submitted on Christmas Eve and 12,136 on Boxing Day.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s director general for customer services, said: “The clock is ticking for those customers yet to file their tax return.

“Don’t put it off, kick start the new year by sorting your self-assessment. Go to gov.uk and search ‘self assessment’ to get started start today.”

HMRC said the quickest and easiest way that customers can pay their tax bill is via its app.

Information about the different ways to pay can be found on gov.uk.

People who are unable to pay in full can access support and advice on gov.uk.

HMRC may be able to help by arranging an affordable payment plan, known as time to pay, for people who owe less than £30,000.

People can arrange this themselves online.

They can go to gov.uk and and search “HMRC payment plan” for more information.

The revenue body will consider someone’s reasons for not being able to meet the deadline.

Those who provide HMRC with a reasonable excuse may avoid a penalty.

The penalties for late tax returns include an initial £100 fixed penalty, which applies even if there is no tax to pay or if the tax is paid on time.

Further penalties could also apply, including:

– After three months, additional daily penalties of £10 per day, up to a maximum of £900, may apply.

– After six months, a further penalty of 5% of the tax due or £300, whichever is greater, could be imposed.

– After 12 months, another 5% or £300 charge, whichever is greater, may apply.

People could also end up paying interest on any tax paid late.

Taxpayers should also be aware of the risk of falling victim to scams and should never share their HMRC login details with anyone, including a tax agent, if they have one.