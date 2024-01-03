Tube passengers warned of severe disruption next week as RMT strike over pay

Tube passengers in London are being warned of severe disruption to services next week because of a strike over pay.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will stage a series of walkouts from Sunday in protest at a 5% pay offer.

Transport for London (TfL) said there would be little or no service between the evening of Sunday January 7 and the morning of Friday January 12 if the strikes went ahead.

Planned strikes will be affecting services between Sunday 7 and Friday 12 January if they go ahead. Use our travel tools before leaving home and when you’re on the go. 📱Our TfL Go app shows the latest info 💻Our website doesn’t require downloads and is mobile friendly — TfL (@TfL) January 3, 2024

Tube services would end earlier than normal on Sunday, while from Monday to Thursday severe disruption was expected, with little to no Tube service expected to run.

On Friday January 12, Tube services would start later than normal.

Talks between TfL and RMT were ongoing in a bid to avoid strike action.

London buses were expected to operate normally but many routes would be extremely busy.

Glynn Barton, TfL’s chief operating officer, said: “We are disappointed that RMT is planning strike action in response to our offer of a 5% pay increase.

“We have been clear throughout our productive discussions with our trade unions that this offer is the most we can afford while ensuring that we can operate safely, reliably and sustainably.

“We encourage the RMT to engage with us to avoid disruption for Londoners. We would like to advise anyone travelling during the strike days to check before they travel.”