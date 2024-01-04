Boots website sees ‘biggest ever month of sales in November’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boots website sees ‘biggest ever month of sales in November’

By Press Association
Speculation has mounted recently that Boots might be sold by its parent company (Mike Egerton/PA)
The Boots app and website reported its best ever month in November as it was boosted by a strong Black Friday, the company has said.

The pharmacy chain said that visits to its shops had also increased during the three months to the end of November, up 7% on the same period a year earlier.

The biggest increases were for its flagship locations and travel sites, such as in train stations, the business said.

The company released scarce data about its Christmas trading, but hinted that it had been better than a year ago according to “early indications”.

Sales were up 9.8% in the quarter that ended on November 30, Boots said, as the company captured more market share for the 11th month in a row.

“These excellent results were in part driven by a strong Black Friday period, which saw boots.com achieve its biggest ever month of sales in November and its biggest ever day of sales on Black Friday,” the business said.

It singled out strong performances among its electrical beauty and skincare ranges, among others.

The company gave patients more than one million flu vaccinations and 90,000 Covid booster jabs.

Managing director Seb James said: “I am very encouraged by the way in which people are responding to the changes that we have made, especially in our digital and beauty businesses.

“It is really good to see that market share has grown for the 11th quarter in a row, showing that more customers are choosing Boots.

“This strong start to the year, together with a good Christmas, sets us up well for another good year and I would like to thank most sincerely all of my colleagues for their hard work and resilience over this vital trading period.”

The news came as parent company Walgreens Boots Alliance reported that it had narrowed its operating loss from 6.2 billion dollars (£4.9 billion) a year ago to 39 million dollars (£31 million) in the three months to the end of November this year.

Sales rose almost 10% to 36.7 billion dollars (£28.9 billion), the business reported on Thursday.

Speculation has mounted for months that the parent company might be looking to sell Boots to fund its expansion into new areas in the US. There was no obvious hint of that in Thursday’s results.