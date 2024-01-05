Plan for new, quicker London-Sheffield train service unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plan for new, quicker London-Sheffield train service unveiled

By Press Association
A new, faster train service between London and Sheffield could be launched in the second half of next year (Alamy/PA)
A new, faster train service between London and Sheffield could be launched in the second half of next year.

Transport company FirstGroup announced its plan to operate two daily return trips from London King’s Cross to the South Yorkshire city via Retford, Worksop and Woodhouse as part of its Hull Trains business.

This would create competition for East Midlands Railway, which runs direct services between London St Pancras and Sheffield, taking around two hours.

FirstGroup said it aims to provide a faster link between the capital and Sheffield than existing services.

It stated that almost three-quarters of trips between the cities are currently made by car, with a further 9% by coach.

A “competitively priced” new rail offering will “help stimulate a shift in transport mode of choice from road to rail”, it claimed.

The proposal will also give the Nottinghamshire town of Worksop its first regular direct London train service in decades.

FirstGroup has submitted the first phase of an application to run the service to regulator the Office of Rail and Road.

A consultation will be launched shortly.

The service would run on an open access basis, meaning the company would receive no taxpayer-funded subsidies and take on all revenue risk.

Most train operators in Britain are paid a management fee, with the UK and devolved governments holding responsibility for costs and revenue.

Hull Trains currently operates up to seven daily services between London King’s Cross and Hull/Beverley.

FirstGroup’s other open access service, Lumo, launched in October 2021 and runs between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh.

Graham Sutherland, the company’s chief executive, said: “We want to leverage our extensive experience of running open access services and repeat the success of Hull Trains and Lumo through this new route that connects London and Sheffield.

“We have seen the level of growth and opportunity that is possible with open access, as well as the positive effect it can have on the wider market, including economic and environmental benefits.

“The new service will help to drive modal shift from road to rail by offering customers a more sustainable travel alternative between the two cities.

“We will be working closely with stakeholders as we build our application and our case for this new offering.”