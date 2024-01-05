Major supermarkets to reveal festive sales after bumper Christmas for rivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Major supermarkets to reveal festive sales after bumper Christmas for rivals

By Press Association
The UK’s major supermarkets are set to reveal their latest sales performance (Yui Mok/PA)
The UK’s major supermarkets are set to reveal their latest sales performance (Yui Mok/PA)

The UK’s major supermarkets are set to reveal whether shoppers splurged this Christmas or reined in spending, after discounters Aldi and Lidl reported record festive sales.

Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Marks & Spencer will give investors an update on their recent sales.

The UK’s largest supermarket chain, Tesco, last year said it was benefitting from customers switching from “premium retailers” as they continued to assess their shopping budgets.

Analysts are expecting a strong end to the year for Tesco with like-for-like retail sales, excluding fuel, up 7% for the third quarter compared with the previous year, according to Jefferies.

Tesco has a “best-in-class offering”, according to Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst for Hargreaves Lansdown, because of its Clubcard pricing and its size and range of products.

The group has a 27.6% share of the grocery market, according to the latest figures from Kantar.

“The culture of treating ourselves at home bodes well for the sale of Tesco Finest products too, which have seen robust volume uplifts even before the festive season,” Ms Lund-Yates said.

Tesco will share its trading update on Thursday.

It comes after discounters Aldi and Lidl said they had record sales in the weeks leading up to Christmas, indicating that shoppers looked to reduce the costs of their festive celebrations.

Meanwhile, Sainsbury’s has seen its share of the grocery market grow to its highest level for three years after a busy festive season, Kantar data showed.

Sainsbury's
Sainsbury’s grew its share of the market after strong festive sales, according to Kantar (Matt Crossick/PA)

A group of analysts at Jefferies said Sainsbury’s third quarter grocery sales could rise by nearly a 10th compared with the previous year, as price rises continue to cool.

Ms Lund-Yates said: “Taste the Difference ranges are expected to have done well as people chose to treat themselves, despite the ongoing pressures on incomes.”

But shoppers preferring own-brand products, or signs that consumers are expected to tighten their belts, could result in a more cautious update from the firm on Wednesday, she said.

Sales for its clothing arm, Tu, tumbled by nearly 15% over the second quarter and investors will be looking for signs of demand recovering in the latest update.

Marks & Spencer will update investors on Christmas trading on Thursday.

The upmarket grocery chain shrugged off concerns last year that shoppers were cutting back on spending, seeing food sales surge and reporting a better-than-expected half-year profit.

Its homeware and clothing business has also seen an improvement in sales thanks to more people using its app and click-and-collect service.

Investors will be looking to see whether the high-street chain has maintained momentum in sales growth, which would mean total sales coming in higher than the £3.6 billion reported for the third quarter a year ago.