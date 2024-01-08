Matalan cuts prices of hundreds of items as costs come down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Matalan cuts prices of hundreds of items as costs come down

By Press Association
Matalan said it is cutting the prices of more than 700 products (Ian West/PA)
Fashion and homeware chain Matalan is lowering the prices of hundreds of its products after revealing it has made savings elsewhere in the business.

The lower-cost retailer said it is investing £35 million in cutting the prices of more than 700 products.

Average prices will fall by 15% across its everyday family essentials – which include clothes and furnishings.

Some items will be slashed by up to a quarter as part of the price reductions, with the changes taking effect from Monday online and in shops.

For example, women’s hoodies have been cut from £15 to £12.50 and boys’ hoodies from £13 to £10, while a pair of men’s straight cut jeans are £10, down from £11.

Its popular beddings sets have been reduced by £3 across single, double and king sizes.

Matalan said the move has been made possible by reducing costs in other parts of the business.

Input costs, meaning what it has to pay suppliers for products and to run its shops, have come down and inflation has slowed.

A new senior management team appointed last year has also overseen a change to its buying and sourcing strategy, allowing it to save more money.

Jo Whitfield, Matalan’s chief executive, said: “The start of the year is always a tough time financially and this year, given how difficult 2023 was for so many families, it’ll be harder than ever. So, for 2024 we want to start the year off differently.

“We’ve unlocked efficiencies at a time when inflation and input costs are starting to fall, enabling us to pass these savings on directly to our customers – bringing down the prices of new and existing lines of everyday essentials and favourites across all our key categories.”

Ms Whitfield became Matalan’s chief executive last year, having previously headed Co-op’s food business.

Matalan has more than 270 stores in the UK and overseas.