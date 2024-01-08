Rolls-Royce Motor Cars heralds ‘extraordinary’ year

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars achieved “extraordinary” record sales last year, the luxury car-maker announced.

It said 6,032 cars were delivered to customers in 2023, which was 11 more than during the previous 12 months.

Global sales were led by North America and China, with year-on-year growth in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars chief executive Chris Brownridge, who took on the role after Torsten Muller-Otvos stepped down at the end of November, said: “2023 was another extraordinary year for Rolls-Royce, with strong sales performances in all regions and across the full product portfolio.

“It’s especially encouraging to see the enormous interest in and demand for Spectre, supporting the decision to adopt a bold, all-electric strategy for future model development and production.

“The record level of bespoke commissions, both by volume and value, also underlines our position within the luxury sector, offering our clients opportunities for self-expression and personalisation they cannot find anywhere else.

“As incoming CEO, I’m in the extremely fortunate position of taking over responsibility for a business in robust good health, with strong foundations and a clear strategy for growth and development, formidable technical capabilities and a focused, dedicated team.

“I’m looking forward to working with the entire Rolls-Royce team to maintain this momentum and take this great company forward with confidence and conviction.”

Some 180 jobs were created at the BMW-owned company’s headquarters in Goodwood, West Sussex, in 2023, taking the site’s total workforce to more than 2,500.