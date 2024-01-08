Online trading firms lift guidance as market conditions improve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Online trading firms lift guidance as market conditions improve

By Press Association
Online trading firms CMC Markets and Plus500 provided positive trading updates on Monday (Alamy/PA)
Two of London’s largest online trading firms have strengthened their outlook amid an improvement in market conditions.

CMC Markets and Plus500 said they had both performed stronger than expected in recent months.

Shares in both companies made strong gains in early trading on Monday as a result.

CMC Markets told its shareholders that it delivered a “strong performance” over the past three months.

It highlighted a positive performance in its business-to-business and institutional arms as the financial markets saw positive conditions.

As a result, the company said it expects to record between £290 million and £310 million in net operating income for the current financial year.

CMC had previously guided towards a range to £250 million to £280 million.

Plus500 logo on phone
Plus500 said it has surpassed expectations for the past year (Alamy/PA)

Elsewhere, rival Plus500 also provided an upbeat update for shareholders.

The FTSE 250 company said it delivered results for 2023 “significantly ahead” of market forecasts after operational and strategic progress during the year.

Plus500 said its performance was boosted by the expansion of its US futures businesses, the launch of a localised retail trading platform in Japan and further progress in the UAE following the grant of a regulatory licence earlier last year.

As a result, the firm generated around 725 million US dollars (£571 million) in revenue over the year to December 31, surpassing financial targets.

It also said earnings for the year will be around 340 million dollars (£268 million), also well ahead of market expectations.

The company said: “As the group remains well positioned to continue executing against its strategic objectives, enabled by its market-leading technology and supported by its strong financial position, the board looks to the year ahead with confidence.”