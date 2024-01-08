Investors condemned for opposing move to make meat suppliers cut antibiotics use

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Investors condemned for opposing move to make meat suppliers cut antibiotics use

By Press Association
Two resolutions at McDonalds on complying with WHO guidelines and to phase out the use of antibiotics in meat production were rejected at shareholder meetings (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Sixteen of the world’s largest asset managers have been criticised for voting against a resolution to make McDonalds and major US meat supplier Hormel Foods phase out their use of antibiotics in meat production.

Researchers at ShareAction, which campaigns for responsible investment, found investors overwhelmingly opposed three shareholder resolutions to phase out the use of medically important antibiotics in meat production in 2023.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that mass antibiotic use in human and animal medicine threatens to create a crisis in antimicrobial resistance.

Two resolutions at McDonalds on complying with WHO guidelines and to phase out the use of antibiotics in meat production were rejected by 81% and 83% of the votes at shareholder meetings last year.

A resolution at Hormel Foods to phase out the use of antibiotics was also voted down by 94%.

Among those who opposed the resolutions were BlackRock, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, JP Morgan Investment Management and Morgan Stanley Asset Management.

ShareAction said asset managers across the board are not taking antimicrobial resistance seriously and are doing nothing to prevent what has the potential to be one of the biggest public health crises of the future.

Felix Nagrawala, research manager at the organisation, said: “As the World Health Organisation has warned, the use of antibiotics in the food chain poses a serious risk to human health.

“Yet the world’s biggest asset managers are not supporting key resolutions that would phase out their use at some of the world’s biggest food suppliers.

“We are calling for managers to take their impact on people and planet as seriously as financial returns and prevent plunging us back into the medical Dark Ages.”

In the company’s proxy statement, McDonalds said: “We are working towards the responsible use of antibiotics in our supply chain, including reducing their use and not permitting routine use of medically important antibiotics in food animal production.

“Our Vision for Antimicrobial Stewardship outlines our approach to responsible antibiotic use, as defined by the World Health Organisation, within our supply chain.

“Our focus is on refining antibiotic selection and administration, reducing non-therapeutic antibiotic use and, when possible, replacing antibiotics with long-term solutions to prevent disease and protect animal health and welfare.”

PA contacted Hormel Foods, BlackRock, Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Morgan Stanley Asset Management for comment.

JP Morgan Investment Management declined to comment.