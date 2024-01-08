Number of mortgage options as 2024 gets under way ‘is highest in 15 years’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Number of mortgage options as 2024 gets under way ‘is highest in 15 years’

By Press Association
The residential mortgage market has started the new year with the biggest choice of products in more than 15 years, according to Moneyfacts (Joe Giddens/PA)
The residential mortgage market has started the new year with the biggest choice of products in more than 15 years, according to Moneyfacts (Joe Giddens/PA)

The residential mortgage market has started the new year with the biggest choice of products in more than 15 years, according to a financial information website.

The average “shelf life” of a mortgage product has also increased, to 21 days, compared with 15 days in January last year.

In July 2023, a mortgage typically remained on the market for just 12 days before disappearing, Moneyfacts found.

Moneyfacts counted 5,899 homeowner mortgage products across all deposit sizes at the start of January 2024, up from 5,694 at the start of December 2023.

The last time there were more deals available was in March 2008, when there were 6,192 products, Moneyfacts said.

Within the January 2024 total, the number of deals for people with just a 5% deposit, who are often first-time buyers, has increased from 253 in December 2023 to 270 in January 2024.

The number of deals for people with a 10% deposit increased from 718 to 733 over the same period.

And the number of products for people with a hefty 40% deposit increased from 623 to 682 between December and January.

Several major lenders, including Halifax, HSBC UK, First Direct and TSB have cut their mortgage rates in the new year. Swap rates, which are used by lenders to price fixed mortgages, have been easing.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfacts, said: “Those comparing different mortgage offers may be pleased to see a big uplift in choice, as there was a rise of 200 residential mortgages month-on-month.

“This was the biggest rise month-on-month in product choice since September 2023, which was an extremely busy period for lenders, when repricing was rife, and the average shelf life of a deal was just 15 days.

“A rise in choice and cheaper mortgage rates are promising signs for those looking to refinance this year.”