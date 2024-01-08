Channel 4 warns staff of job cuts amid shift from TV to streaming

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Channel 4 warns staff of job cuts amid shift from TV to streaming

By Press Association
Channel 4 is planning a round of job cuts as the broadcaster sharpens its focus on streaming services (Ian West/PA)
Channel 4 is planning a round of job cuts as the broadcaster sharpens its focus on streaming services amid a downturn in TV advertising.

The company has told staff to prepare for jobs to be impacted as it looks to tighten budgets this year.

In a memo sent to staff this morning, chief executive Alex Mahon said the business needs to get into the “right shape and the right size for the digital world” for the next decade.

“What we are doing now is accelerating our existing plans to weather the sharp and protracted advertising slowdown that has hit the whole industry,” she wrote.

“We have been working carefully to minimise the impacts on individuals… I am sorry that some job cuts will inevitably be involved.”

A spokesman for the group said: “Like every organisation, we are having to deal with an extremely uncertain economy in the short term and the need to accelerate our transformation to become a genuinely digital public service broadcaster in the long term.

“As a result, we need to continue to divest from our linear channels business and simplify our operations to become a leaner organisation.

“This will enable us to invest more in our digital future and in our remit to make distinctive and disruptive British content, increasingly focused on streaming and social channels.”

Channel 4, which receives its funding from advertising, has recently warned MPs that the level of TV advertising has fallen dramatically amid a shift in viewing habits toward digital and streaming services.

It had to cancel a handful of programmes, including SAS: Who Dares Wins and Steph’s Packed Lunch, as part of efforts to reduce costs.

The Sun’s Who Cares Wins Awards
Channel 4’s chief executive Alex Mahon said there had been a ‘tough downturn’ in TV advertising last year (Yui Mok/PA)

Ms Mahon and other Channel 4 top bosses declined a pay rise and deferred their bonuses last year.

Linear advertising, meaning adverts for traditional TV, makes up about two thirds of the broadcaster’s total revenues, while digital advertising revenues make up 22%, according to its 2022 financial report.

The company said it wants digital to make up 30% of its total revenues by 2025 as it aims to significantly grow its online audience.

Non-advertising revenues, which includes partnerships and film revenues, have risen to make up 10% of the total income.

More than 500 staff joined the broadcaster over 2022, taking the total number of full-time employees to just less than 1,200.

Meanwhile, Channel 4 has pledged to grow its spending in the “nations and regions” as part of efforts to “rebalance” its economic impact away from London.

Some 485 roles were located outside of London at the end of 2022, which Channel 4 said will continue to increase over the next few years.