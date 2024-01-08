BT confirms start date for new boss Allison Kirkby amid full fibre push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

BT confirms start date for new boss Allison Kirkby amid full fibre push

By Press Association
BT’s first female chief executive is set to begin her role as the boss of the British telecoms giant in less than a month (BT/PA)
BT’s first female chief executive is set to begin her role as the boss of the British telecoms giant in less than a month (BT/PA)

BT’s first female chief executive is set to begin her role as the boss of the British telecoms giant in less than a month.

Allison Kirkby will take up the top position from February 1, replacing Philip Jansen and inheriting his comprehensive cost-cutting programme.

Ms Kirkby, who will earn £1.1 million a year plus an annual bonus worth as much as double her salary depending on the firm’s performance, steps in at a time of significant change at BT.

BT Group finacials
BT’s current boss Philip Jansen set a cost-saving target of £3 billion by 2025, which Ms Kirkby will be tasked with executing in her new role (BT/PA)

The business is rapidly rolling out ultrafast full fibre broadband across the UK, through its subsidiary Openreach, and 5G network.

It aims to complete the work by the end of 2026, when 25 million homes and businesses will be connected to the new broadband.

Up to 55,000 roles are set to be cut across the business by 2030, once new networks take over from the old and as part of plans to digitise more processes.

Ms Kirkby will also be tasked with executing a cost-saving target of £3 billion by the end of 2025, introduced under current boss Mr Jansen’s turnaround plan.

It came in response to higher business costs and the impact of inflation, with savings so far being achieved by cutting jobs and merging parts of the business.

The savings helped give BT’s profit a boost in its most recent update to shareholders.

BT Group’s headquarters
The business is rapidly rolling out ultrafast full fibre broadband across the UK in a scheme it aims to complete by the end of 2026 (BT/PA) 

Ms Kirkby said she was “excited” about leading the business through its “next phase of development” upon her appointment in July.

The businesswoman has been a non-executive director of BT since 2019 and is also president and chief executive of Swedish telecoms firm Telia Company, which has 25 million customers across the Nordic and Baltic region.

She has been in the telecoms sector since 2010, also previously working at Virgin Media.

She will become BT’s first female chief executive in the group’s more than 170-year history.