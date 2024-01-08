Barclays axes around 5,000 jobs globally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Barclays axes around 5,000 jobs globally

By Press Association
Barclays Bank in London (Ian West/PA)
Barclays Bank in London (Ian West/PA)

Barclays has said it cut around 5,000 jobs globally during 2023 to “simplify and reshape the business”.

The bank said the jobs were “removed” as part of its “ongoing efficiency programme” – it is unclear how many of the 5,000 were UK-based.

Barclays said the majority of individuals impacted by the job losses worked in the bank’s support and UK chief operating officer functions as “management layers are reduced” and the group “improves its technology and automation capabilities”.

It comes after the trade union Unite said last year that Barclays had cut 900 jobs in its UK business.

In November, Unite said the jobs would go across a number of back-office divisions and branded the decision to axe staff in the lead-up to Christmas “disgraceful”.

Barclays has cut costs in recent years, and has already seen jobs go across its retail and investment banking businesses.

A Barclays spokesperson said: “Barclays removed approximately 5,000 headcount globally through 2023 as part of its ongoing efficiency programme designed to simplify and reshape the business, improve service, and deliver higher returns.

“The group is also creating capacity to selectively hire front office roles in key businesses.

“The majority of the individuals impacted are within Barclays’ support function, Barclays Execution Services ‘BX’, and the Barclays UK Chief Operating Officer function, as management layers are reduced and the group improves its technology and automation capabilities.

“We are supporting impacted colleagues with training, advice and outplacement services, depending on their location.”

Barclays Execution Services division, known inside the bank as BX, was set up in 2017 to bring together support functions for the bank’s main two businesses – UK retail banking and international.